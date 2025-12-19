It’s T-minus six days ’til Millie Bobby Brown returns to our Netflix queues in the hotly anticipated Stranger Things: Volume 2. And that’s way too long a wait. To tide fans over, she’s been blessing everyone with one endorsement after another.

Last week, she starred in an ad for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub, making a nod to her Hawkins alter ego. More recently, she teamed up with Essentia Water for a new campaign, promoting hydration... while serving looks.

Millie’s Santa-Red Dress

Brown, who’s been the face of the H20 label since 2023, began the video in a high-glam ensemble. She wore a fitted off-the-shoulder maxi dress with asymmetrical sleeves and paired it with metallic gold peep-toes, a “cheugy” millennial fave making a comeback.

For added sophistication, the Enola Holmes star accessorized with a long, shoulder-dangling string of diamond earrings, which sparkled against her perfectly curled hair.

To make it holiday-appropriate, she rocked a dress in the season’s hottest hue: Santa red. Fashion’s finest, including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, have been getting style inspo from Saint Nick in recent weeks, rocking various takes on his signature crimson hue. Brown, meanwhile, has been in on the trend since November, when she cosplayed as “naughty Santa” in a campaign for her ready-to-wear label, Florence by Mills. Clearly, she can’t get enough of the festive shade.

Her Sports Bra Set

To show off her range — and that water goes with anything — she changed into workout gear, going for a minimalist black-and-white color palette. She wore an inky rectangular sports bra with a contrasting white trim and paired it with matching high-waist leggings lined with a white stripe running the length of each side.

To complete the ’fit, she threw on a matching bomber jacket and held a bottle of water in one hand, and Winnie, her poodle, in the other.

And The Throwback Accessory

Though Brown likely didn’t experience wearing Y2K trends the first time around (she was born in 2004), early aughts fashion has a special place in her heart. In the past couple of months alone, she’s worn cap sleeves, yoga pants, and foldover sweaters, among others — all tenets of 2000s style. So it should come as no surprise that she wore another throwback piece in this campaign. Peep her tattoo choker necklace, the stretchy accessory that adorned style savants’ necks in the nineties and noughties.

She may be Gen Z, but she’s clearly a millennial at heart.