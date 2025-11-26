A lot has changed since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. Over the past nine years, the town of Hawkins, Indiana has faced its fair share of paranormal activity. Plus, the show’s leading ladies, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, have grown into bonafide stars — and their red carpet style has evolved with them.

In Season 1, Brown was only 12 years old. Now, as Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is upon us, she is a 21-year-old movie star with a leading role in Netflix’s Enola Holmes franchise. Brown also adopted a daughter with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in April. Meanwhile, Sink joined the cast in Season 2 at 15. Today, the 23-year-old has a Tony nomination under her belt for her role in Broadway’s John Proctor Is the Villain. She’s also set to executive produce and star in the play’s film adaptation, all while making her entrance into the Marvel universe with a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Clearly, the actresses have plenty to look forward to. But right now, they still have the Stranger Things press tour to occupy their time — and their wardrobes. Here, see their best ‘fits from this fall’s press run.

Millie’s Feathered Look

Ahead of Season 5’s release, Brown and Sink have embraced more mature styles, experimenting with the naked dressing trend. At the Los Angeles premiere of Stranger Things on Nov. 6, Brown sported a see-through dress.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The custom Rodarte gown was made of semi-sheer fabric with an overlay of black lace. Dramatic feather accents added an eccentric twist to the look.

Sadie’s Bejeweled Bra

Sink also embraced the naked dressing trend at the Nov. 6 Los Angeles premiere. She chose a midriff-baring two-piece set. The custom Prada ‘fit — made of off-white satin fabric — included a bra top and floor-length skirt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sink’s V-neck bra featured delicate straps and crystal embroidery. The coordinating skirt was a perfect match, and its waistline had the same embroidered detailing.

Millie’s Mesh Gown

Brown wore another sheer dress at Netflix Stranger Things For Your Consideration event on Nov. 8. This time, she chose a sequined mesh dress from Bronx and Banco. The garment featured a plunging neckline, black velvet bow detail, and a short train.

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Sadie’s Cutout Look

Sink is a dream in Prada. At a Nov. 13 screening in London, the actress wore another custom look from the label — this time, in a butter yellow satin fabric. The floor-length gown featured a stomach cutout, which was outlined in sparkling blue and yellow gems. The bedazzled border continued up onto the dress’ thin straps.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Millie’s Edgy Peplum

At the same Nov. 13 screening, Brown chose a gothic gown from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection. The corset-style dress featured a lingerie-inspired top with an exaggerated peplum silhouette. The bodice was overlayed with a sheer black tulle, which wrapped around Brown’s waist in a make-shift mini skirt and trailed behind her in a floor-length train.

Brown paired the Victorian-style look with semi-sheer black pantyhose and sleek pumps.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s nothing strange about Brown and Sink’s red carpet fashion.