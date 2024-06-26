If you were waiting for a sign to invest in a new little white dress this summer, Beyoncé’s recent look is just that. The LWD — the LBD’s seasonally-appropriate sister — is summer’s quintessential wardrobe staple, shooting to fame year after year (albeit in different iterations).

In recent weeks, nearly every style star has traded their winter wares for a white frock, including Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, and Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner even launched a new Khy drop dedicated to the white dress.

The “Texas Hold ’Em” singer is the latest to rock the breezy item — on a recent getaway to the Hamptons, no less. While others have embraced a breadth of LWD styles including crochet, doily, and even fitted strapless numbers, Beyoncé’s design had a subtly lingerie-inspired vibe.

Beyoncé’s Little White Dress

On Wednesday, June 26, the “16 Carriages” singer lounged on a yacht with her husband, Jay-Z. For the couple’s beachside excursion, she chose a frilly mini from Charo Ruiz.

The all-white number featured a fit-and-flare silhouette that gave a touch of playfulness. The top, however, was more lingerie-adjacent. The bodice was subtly bustier-inspired, with bra cups and a small keyhole cut-out — a subtle, but effective, spicy touch.

A Moment For Her Bandana Bag

Beyoncé’s bold accessory also deserves a bit of commotion. On her arm was what looked like your run-of-the-mill knotted bandana in crimson red. Upon closer inspection, however, you’ll see that the fabric wasn’t cotton, but paisley-printed leather. It was the only pop of color in her otherwise all-white outfit — a statement-making choice, for sure.

Her Old Hollywood Glam

The rest of Beyoncé’s white-out accessories were all about old Hollywood glamour. She wrapped a printed silk scarf around her head with her curled bangs peeking out, reminiscent of actresses of yore.

The “Diva” singer embodied her song even further when she topped off her look with cat-eye sunglasses by Miu Miu, which retail for $489. She completed the look with a bold red lip (which conveniently matched her bag).

Beyoncé really is that girl.