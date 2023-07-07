You can never go wrong in purchasing a Prada bag — that’s just the law of the fashion land. And though all of their famed designs have a unique draw (the Triangle’s geometric shape, the Cleo’s timeless, polished look, etc.) only one has been dubbed the label’s “most iconic bag” and that’s the Prada Galleria.

The Galleria was launched in 2007 by Miuccia Prada, granddaughter of the label’s founder Mario Prada. Style stars and celebrities immediately flocked to the boxy accessory, carrying it for years to come. Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber are among the bag’s many fans.

That being said, the Galleria didn’t gain icon status merely because it’s a Hollywood go-to — it also perfectly captures the Italian label’s heritage. Just look at the name; it was titled after the street where Prada’s first flagship sat in 1913 (read: Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II).

Famously assembled from 83 separate pieces, the Galleria’s construction is a testament to the brand’s lasting focus on impeccable craftsmanship. According to Prada’s official site, the top-handle, zip-up design is “reminiscent of the frame-shapes and medicine-style bags popular in the mid-century.”

Despite taking inspiration from decades past, the bag remains current and perpetually trendy. Just last May, it was reimagined in a flurry of textures and colors by Venezuelan-American artist Alex Da Corte. Scarlett Johansson fronted the colorful campaign.

Photo courtesy of Prada

Meanwhile, back in 2021, it was Euphoria star Hunter Schafer who brought the legacy bag to younger audiences, after starring in another campaign for the Galleria.

Courtesy of Prada

Not that the legacy style needed any more push from the fashion elite. Over the years, it’s been a favorite of countless celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Gabrielle Union, and Katie Holmes, among others.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Mario Magnani/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 5

Unlike Prada’s other tote styles, the Galleria is recognized by the dual zipper pockets on each side of the bag, as well as a snap closure that gives it a more structured, pseudo-trapezoidal look. It’s often made using the Italian label’s iconic scratch-proof and water-resistant Saffiano leather — a fabric that composes many of Prada’s famed purse designs.

Aside from classic neutral tones, shoppers can take their pick from a variety of candy-colored hues. Available in sizes large, medium, small, and mini, bags can also be made to order in exotic leathers, including crocodile and ostrich.

Prices start at $3,500 for a mini and can go as high as $7,500 for the artsy, special-edition bags — the price you pay for a piece of wearable fashion history.