Amanda Chantal Bacon, wellness aficionado and founder of Moon Juice, experienced “incredible” changes in her hair and skin from taking glutathione as an ingestible. Glutathione, BTW, is a potent antioxidant that’s most commonly found in supplement form or taken through an injection. One day, as Bacon tells me over Zoom, she was chatting with her functional medicine doctor, who told her about the impressive results he was seeing with his male infertility patients that he had taking glutathione as an ingestible. He also put the antioxidant into a cream that they applied to, um, their balls in order to boost the molecule’s reparative powers — which resulted in “off the charts repair,” says Bacon.

“So of course, I was like, ‘Give me the ball cream for my face, I know there’s something in it for us.’” But this particular concoction didn’t make for a nice face cream. (“It was clunky, it was weird,” says Bacon.) Fast forward to today, and Bacon has launched her own glutathione-based skin care product that’s specially formulated for the face: Moon Juice G Pack, a complexion booster that’s made my skin off-the-charts glowy.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $58

$58 Best for: Brightening and firming the skin

Brightening and firming the skin Your rating: 5/5

5/5 Brand: Moon Juice

Moon Juice What we like: The packaging makes it easy to use; the booster delivers noticeable results in my complexion

The packaging makes it easy to use; the booster delivers noticeable results in my complexion What we don't like: If any moisture gets on the dipping spoon, the product gets stuck on it

The Moon Juice G Pack

The G Pack isn’t a serum or cream, but a booster powder that you mix into a serum and apply to your skin. Because it’s a powder, you get just the active ingredients and none of the filler (preservatives, fragrance, etc.). In this case, the starring ingredients are glutathione (obviously), along with ascorbic acid (a potent form of vitamin C), cystine HCI (an amino acid), and ferulic acid (which helps stabilize and potentiate the vitamin C and glutathione). Together, you’ve got a bottle packed with powerful antioxidants that are meant to protect the skin from environmental stressors, help diminish dark spots and fine lines, and boost the skin’s natural collagen and elastin.

The Science

Glutathione, of course, is the starring ingredient of the G Pack. While it offers free radical-fighting and inflammation-quashing benefits when ingested, applying it topically offers more concentrated effects. Namely, the antioxidant goes to work on strengthening your skin on a cellular level. Studies have also found that glutathione, when applied topically, brightens and smooths the skin while also increasing moisture and suppressing wrinkle formation.

That’s all in addition to vitamin C’s long list of proven beauty benefits: It offers free radical protection, boosts UV protection (when paired with SPF), soothes inflammation, and improves hyperpigmentation.

The Packaging

I first have to point out the G Pack’s genius packaging. I’ve used powder-based skin boosters before, but none have been as easy or convenient to use as this one. This baby is in a cute little round bottle, and when you unscrew the top, you’ll discover the utterly brilliant (and adorable) spoon that’s attached — so all you have to do is dip it into the powder and plop it into your hand for a single dose.

My Skin

My skin stays relatively clear, but I’m plagued with stubborn hyperpigmentation that doesn’t ever budge, plus some redness in my T-zone. I also have some teeny tiny fine lines that I’m always trying to plump up. Generally, I reach for skin care products that help with moisturizing, brightening, and smoothing. Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, Sisley’s Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, and retinol (Strategy Skin’s The Retinal A Serum in particular) are my current go-to's in this department, and they’re great — but my skin seems to have hit a plateau.

How To Use

You can use the G Pack in your morning and nighttime skin care routine. All you do is mix one to three scoops of the powder into a water-based serum or moisturizer, rub it until it’s fully blended into the formula, and slather it all over your skin.

First Impression

I dumped two scoops of G Pack into the Moon Juice Plump Jelly serum and noticed it dissolved pretty quickly after I rubbed my hands together. The powder didn’t make the hyaluronic acid serum any less liquidy — it was still a juicy, watery concoction that was easy to apply to my entire face. Roughly 30 seconds after slathering it on, I saw an immediate change in my skin: Suddenly, my face was visibly brighter. I haven’t experienced such noticeable results from a skin care product in ages, so I continued to stare at myself in the mirror for a while checking out the apparent magic of glutathione. That said, the brightness didn’t stay as noticeable all day long — it was more of an instant glow that occurred thanks to the potent formulation.

The Results

The G Pack’s fast results were enough to blow my mind, but I wanted to see how the booster could improve my skin with consistent use. One month after my first brush with the product, I can confirm that it does exactly what it promises: It boosts the skin’s overall appearance... in multiple ways.

My hyperpigmentation has ever-so-slightly faded, my skin feels firmer, and my complexion is overall brighter and more even. What’s more, it feels like the G Pack’s antioxidant-based formula has truly kept my skin protected and healthy. I haven’t dealt with any bouts of inflammation or much redness since I started using the product every day, and that’s a pretty impressive feat.

Final Verdict

If you’ve hit a plateau with your current skin care routine or feel like your complexion’s looking lackluster, the G Pack might just be your ticket to a more radiant glow. IMHO, it’s a brightening superhero.

Studies referenced:

Ghezzi, P. (2010). Role of glutathione in immunity and inflammation in the lung. International Journal of General Medicine, 4, 105-113. https://doi.org/10.2147/IJGM.S15618

Lin, F-H. (2005). Ferulic acid stabilizes a solution of vitamins C and E and doubles its photoprotection of skin. J Invest Dermatol. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16185284/

Schmitt, B. (2015). Effects of N-acetylcysteine, oral glutathione (GSH) and a novel sublingual form of GSH on oxidative stress markers: A comparative crossover study.. Redox Biology, 6, 198-205. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2015.07.012

Watanabe, F. (2013). Skin-whitening and skin-condition-improving effects of topical oxidized glutathione: a double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trial in healthy women. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, 7, 267-274. https://doi.org/10.2147/CCID.S68424