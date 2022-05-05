Moms do a lot. They’re the ones who’ve been doling out expert advice, giving their children some tough love (#TBT to her being right about your ex), and answering the phone whenever you call up crying about not knowing how to do your taxes. That’s why it’s only fitting that you show her how much you appreciate her on Mother’s Day. If you can’t celebrate IRL over brunch or you can’t find the right flowers to send, then allow this to roundup serve as your inspiration: For the matriarchs who are bona fide skin care and makeup lovers, you can’t go wrong with one (or a few) of the Mother’s Day 2022 beauty gifts Bustle has curated for easy shopping.

Whether your mom is all about luxury hair care, tired of her same old fragrance, or wants to incorporate a bit of tech into her skin care routine, there’s something for her here by way of travel-size gift sets, face-massaging gadgets, and more. Of course, nothing here could ever truly be enough thanks for her, but keep scrolling for 12 Mother’s Day beauty gifts that the mother figure in your life will certainly gush over.

1 The Sonic Facial Cleanser Buttah Skin Vibe + Cleanse Kit Ulta $59.99 See On Ulta This duo includes a nourishing face cleanser — which contains skin-soothing lavender flower extract — and a battery-powered brush that uses sonic pulses to cleanse and gently exfoliate skin for a brighter tone and smoother texture. And, BTW, the brush is water-resistant so that Mom can use it in the shower.

2 The Luxury Fragrance Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum Ulta $76 See On Ulta If the mother figure in your life is looking for a fresh fragrance, consider this enticing one from Carolina Herrera. With top notes of redcurrant and lychee, a middle note of rose, and base notes of vetiver and vanilla, it works as a sophisticated everyday scent or for special nights out.

3 The Multi-Use Oils Bread Beauty Supply Oil-Duo Sephora $28 See On Sephora For the mom who loves multitasking, this set includes a 1-ounce bottle of the buzzy brand’s Everyday Gloss Hair Oil — which works to tame frizz — and a travel-sized bottle of 100% pure macadamia oil, a superstar ingredient you can smooth through your strands or all over your skin.

4 The Cooling Facial Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit Love & Pebble $46 See On Love & Pebble Encourage your mom to give herself some at-home facials with this kit: It includes a natural powder base of papaya, banana, turmeric, and aloe vera. You mix it with water, stick the base in the freezer, and it’ll mold into “beauty pops” after a few hours. The cold therapy combined with the superfood ingredients promises to exfoliate, eliminate puffiness, refine pores, and boost the skin’s natural glow.

5 The Soothing Sleep Mask Earth Therapeutics Gel Bead Sleep Mask Ulta $9 See On Ulta You can chill this gel-based sleep mask in the fridge to make it even more soothing to the skin. Consider it the ultimate beauty sleep essential for the mom you may have kept awake for too many years.

6 The Complete Skin Care Kit Fenty Skin Mini 5-Piece Face + Body Set Fenty Beauty $65 See On Fenty The ultimate gift for a mom? A more streamlined and portable skin care routine. Fenty’s all-in-one offering includes a face cleanser, toner, sunscreen-slash-moisturizer, overnight gel cream, and a dreamy whipped body oil.

7 The Perfect Eyeshadow Palette Instant Eye Palette Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury $75 See On Charlotte Tilbury Any mom will have heart eyes upon unwrapping this eyeshadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury. It offers 12 matte and metallic pigments, all in soft pink and golden hues that are perfect for creating soft glam makeup looks.

8 The Body Tool Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit Lovely Skin $295 See On Lovely Skin This handheld tool uses microcurrent technology, vibrations, heat, and LED light therapy to basically give you a luxe beauty treatment from the neck down. It has four different modes to smooth, lift, contour, and brighten skin. Pro tip? The warm mode mimics a hot stone massage by using heat to relax the muscles and the body and promote better sleep.

9 The Deluxe Hair Care Set Limited Edition Cosmetic Bag SS22 Balmain Hair $65 See On Balmain Not only does your mom get a gorgeous cosmetic bag (which comes in three colors), but this kit comes with travel-sized bottles of Balmain’s hair-zhuzhing formulas: its texturizing salt spray, an argan moisturizing elixir, and leave-in conditioner — complete with a matching velvet scrunchie.

10 The Body Scrub Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub Sephora $38 See On Sephora Sometimes mothers forget to practice self-care. Well, remind yours that they deserve a luxe shower (or bath!) experience by gifting them this coconut oil-infused sugar scrub that offers gentle exfoliation. Bonus points for featuring Moroccan rose for a light, floral aroma that levels up the rinse sesh.

11 The Hair Hydrator Q-Redew Hair Steamer Q-Redew $79 See On Q-Redew If your mother has been complaining about dry strands, then this handheld hair and scalp steamer might be just the thing they need. It’s a spa-like DIY treatment that helps refresh and hydrate strands in just a few minutes — and it’s perfect for textured hair.