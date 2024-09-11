Unlike other awards shows, which tend to veer on the glitzier, more formal side, the MTV VMAs have historically been the most sartorially outrageous. After all, its annual guest list includes the boldest style icons including Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat, who’ve worn everything from teddy bear bodysuits to nip-baring cobweb dresses.

At the 2024 VMAs, held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, attendees got the boundary-pushing style memo. Chappell Roan, who’s performing tonight, made a show-stopping entrance in a medieval-coded look — complete with a sword. Despite the centuries-old inspiration, she kept it current in a plunging, nip-baring number. Other performers were also (un)dressed to the nines, like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who slipped into a hooded gown with a sheer bustier.

If the early birds are any indication, tonight’s (black) carpet will see its fair share of barely there looks. Megan Thee Stallion, for example, will be hosting the awards show and if we know Meg, she’ll likely try to outdo last year’s thong-baring ensemble. Fashion’s most daring — Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and Katy Perry — will also be taking the stage tonight, so stay tuned for those looks.

It isn’t confirmed whether Taylor Swift will be making an appearance, but she is nominated for several awards, so a Swift sighting (and sartorial Easter eggs) may be ahead. And with her recent proclivity for spicy ’fits, she could easily go the risqué route tonight.

With chicer and nakeder looks sure to trickle in, read on for the most scantily-clad looks of the night — so far.

Coco Jones

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Jones dazzled in a sheer work of art that resembled a sculptural undone ribbon. The glittery silver number ticked off all the daring elements: a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a sheer fabrication.

Chappell Roan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Hot To Go” songstress freed the nip in a medieval-inspired look that featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high boots, silver claws for nails, and a cross necklace. Oh, and she carried a sword as her accessory, naturally.

Lisa Manobal

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manobal turned heads in a hooded Mugler look. The quasi-mermaid gown featured an angular bustier with visible boning and sheer panels draped with a jersey cowl accent down the waist.

Anitta

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Anitta’s VMAs look was basically lingerie — a micro-mini infused with lace-up corsetry paired with thigh high stockings. She topped off her all-white number with a sheer hood that trailed down the floor — looking like a bride on her wedding night.

Halsey

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey looked extra fiery in a red leopard print gown from Gianni Versace’s archives. The sheer beaded number was utterly diaphanous and flaunted her black undies. She even matched her ’do with her dress and dyed her hair crimson.

More to come...