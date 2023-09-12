Set to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion has a big night ahead. Naturally, she took her daring style sensibilities to the award show’s pink carpet and showed out in one of the spiciest trends of the year: a sheer dress that fully flaunted her thong.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper slipped into a bustier-style LBD that was all sorts of saucy. Megan is a big fan of the bustier look, especially during award shows. (She previously wore a similar style to the 2023 Oscars afterparty.)

She took her opportunity at the 2023 MTV VMAs, however, to take the look to spicier new heights. Designed by Brandon Blackwood, the strapless number featured head-to-toe boning and a sweetheart neckline. But the real knockout detail was its diaphanous fabric. The dress was utterly see-through, boldly exposing her slinky undies.

Although her ’fit was decidedly cheeky, her expert styling elevated the look into high-glam territory. The “Savage” artist reached for diamond-encrusted jewelry, including a glitzy cuff choker necklace and an equally shimmery bracelet. Even her makeup added to the glamour, thanks to a smoky cat-eye, two-toned lip gloss, and a slicked-back ’do that completed her ensemble.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Hot Girl Meg does it again.