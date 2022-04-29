Australia’s Sell-Out SPF Brand Is Finally Coming To The UK

Naked Sundays was so popular when it first launched on Australia’s Mecca in January 2021, it sold out three months worth of stock of its SPF mist and mineral primer in just 24 hours. Now, the sunscreen-skincare hybrid brand is making its way to the UK, and the entire range will be available to buy from May 1 on the brand’s UK website, and available exclusively on Beauty Bay.

Australian news presenter and former beauty editor Samantha Brett created Naked Sundays after she noticed a gap in the market for high-protection sunscreen that could be applied over makeup, without ruining it or making the skin feel greasy. Made in Australia under the strictest regulatory standards in the world for SPF, and tested in the harsh Australian sun, Naked Sundays offers world-class formulations and product technology.

Hero products from the brand include the SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist, £34, an award-winning mist infused with radiance-booting hyaluronic acid, antioxidant rich watermelon extract, and Kakadu plum, which is packed with high levels of vitamin C. This mist can be worn naked or used as a setting spray over makeup – and it doesn’t leave a white cast. Other products include the SPF50 Clear Glow Radiant Sunscreen Serum, £36, which contains squalane, watermelon extract, tomato extract for added blue light protection and jojoba for extra hydration, which all work together to fight against free radicals and maintain collagen in the skin. It dries to a matte satin finish, making it the perfect primer for foundation application.

The SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion, £36, and the SPF50+ Glow Body Mist, £36, completes the sun protection collection. The brand also offers an SPF BFF Brush, £8, to apply your products — great for all the true material gworls out there. Of course, if you're looking to mix and match your products, the brand offers several bundles such as the Hot SPF Summer Bundle, because if you want to truly make Megan Thee Stallion proud and have the best hot girl summer, you have to use sun protection – and Naked Sunday offers the best in the game. Plus, there’s six new beauty launches to be excited about this week.

