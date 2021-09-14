This year’s Met Gala theme is celebrating all things American fashion, and some attendees are honoring the theme by paying homage to their multicultural heritage. Olympian Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala 2021 makeup and hair took this interpretation to the next level — her colorful beauty look at the long-awaited biggest night in fashion was flawless.

The tennis player, who is one of the Met Gala’s co-chairs, wore a colorful corseted gown with ruffled silk. But it was her hair and makeup that caught everyone’s eye. Osaka’s makeup artist Jessica Smalls used Glossier’s Generation G Lipstick in Zip on the athletes eyes, lip, and cheeks. White sparkly shadow (a soon-to-be-released shade from the brand) sits in the middle of Osaka’s lid, pulling the red pigments together and making the overall eye look harmonious. The bright red shadow trailed down onto the outer corner of Osaka’s lower lash line and the tops of her cheekbones. Osaka wore a red matte lip that tied the whole look together beautifully.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Osaka’s hair look is a true work of art. Her jet black hair is gelled out to the side, completely horizontal, with red stone detailing. Three structured braids are looped into a top knot bun on the athlete that were detailed with red flowers and stones, matching her flame-like hair. Basically, her hair (and overall look) was worthy of its very own museum exhibit.

More to come...