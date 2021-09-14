Megan Fox Rocked '50s-Style Bettie Bangs At The Met Gala

Megan Fox has killed it on the red carpet not one but two nights in a row. First, fans got to witness her jaw-dropping see-through ensemble at the VMAs. Now, at the 2021 Met Gala, Fox is a vision in a red cut-out gown. To top off the look, she wore a pair of retro-style Bettie bangs, named after model Bettie Page.

Fox’s fringe had a sensual 1950s vibe: a thick set of baby bangs hung across her forehead to punctuate her high bubble ponytail. It was a far cry from the actor’s typical hairstyle, which is usually worn long, down, and parted down the middle. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons was the mastermind behind her hairdo — the same pro behind Fox’s wet strands at last night’s VMAs. He used Living Proof hair care products to keep her strands in place.

To add even more drama to her Met Gala beauty look, Fox wore a statement lip in a vibrant red that matched the hue of her dress. It’s clear the Till Death star had a clear vision for how she was going to represent this year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Fox fully channeled a very retro Jessica Rabbit-esque pin-up girl, all the way way from her heavy fringe to her red pout, sable-colored strands, and floor-length gown with a slit up-to-there.

No word yet on whether Fox actually chopped her lengths for the Bettie-style bangs or if they’re clip-ons. Either way, the actor joins fellow A-listers — like Rooney Mara, Beyoncé, and Emma Watson — who have made a strong case for getting some fringe. TBD on whether Machine Gun Kelly will be sporting a matching hairstyle in the coming weeks.