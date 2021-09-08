Fall is a wonderful time for so many reasons: foliage, cozy sweaters, candles, PSLs (basic, but delicious). But one of the best things about the cooler season is trading in your brightly-colored summer hair for a darker, maybe even edgier shade. This year, fall 2021 hair color trends are more exciting than your typical ashy browns and muted hues. In fact, the most popular hues will be quite the opposite.

Colorists say you can expect to see sparkling, rich shades glowing all over your timeline. “The trend in hair color right now is all about going a little warmer,” Ian Michael Black, Aveda’s global artistic director, tells Bustle via email. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen some very cool colors as the most fashionable, like silvers and blues, but now we’re seeing a move to a warmer spectrum of hair colors,” he explains. Shades like warm copper with natural blends, bright cinnamon, and golden blonde will dominate the next couple of months. Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Cory Aaron Scott echoes Black’s observations, explaining that his “clients are asking for richer tones” this time of year.

The sun may be retreating, but these hues are heating up. Read on to see which fall hair colors are going to be trending this season.

Copper Copper has had many trending moments, but this fall, it’s all about wearing the color as naturally as possible. “We are veering away from coppers that have undertones of red and yellow and are going toward ones that have a much cooler palette, soft coppers that have an underlying tone of blue,” Black explains. Incorporate this warm shade with some highlights or take the plunge and dye your whole head. Either way, you’ll look great.

Espresso Scott notes that this coffee-inspired fall hair color trend is one to look out for. Different shades of brown are always a fall go-to, but espresso is particularly flattering in both cooler and warmer tones. The great thing about espresso is the dimension it offers, so add some depth to your current color by adding low lights in this shade. It will give you the fall vibes you know and love.

Cinnamon Cinnamon is a sweet and fun color to try out this fall. No matter what your hair type or curl pattern, the shade will look beautiful. The great thing about cinnamon is there’s a ton of shades and ways to integrate this into your current style. It blends effortlessly with pretty much any color, so high or low lights in this shade are a great choice.

Golden Blonde Blonde is a hue typically associated with summer, but you can upgrade it with golden tones that warm up the shade. Scott tells Bustle that his clients with "bright, beachy blonde" hair are looking to transition to "a richer, honey wheat blonde." This color will make sure you're always glowing all year long.

Babylights 90s-inspired hair is having a major moment right now, and that’ll continue into fall. You’ll see everyone paying homage to the decade by experimenting with babylights. “Babylights are a great option for that natural look with great dimension,” Scott explains. He says the dye job will “tone down those bright ‘money piece’ panels for a richer deeper contrast.”