According to the runways of New York Fashion Week, thongs are vital to assembling a stylish outfit. Designers across the board were utterly obsessed, giving the lingerie item a starring role in their Fall/Winter 2024 collections.

At this point, it’s become a building block accessory, as integral to a look as the jewelry you tack on before heading out the door. This was reflected in the streets, front rows, and most notably, on runways — from Marc Jacobs and LaQuan Smith to cult favorite novelty brand Puppets & Puppets. Here are all of the season’s wildest adaptations.

The Thong’s Best Runway Moments

Like last season and the season before that, thongs continued to inspire designers’ FW24 collections in a range of variations. Several fashion masterminds harkened to the stripped-down exposed thong look, under diaphanous pieces with no frills whatsoever, while others served more avant-garde undies.

Marc Jacobs started the season with a bang, offering a playful thong look. Inspired by paper dolls, the designer printed undies on a skin-tone top and styled it with long-line shorts to resemble a 2D whale tail.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Christian Cowan, on the other hand, showed several simplistic dresses that put the model’s thong front and center. Ludovic De Saint Sernin took a similar route, via this sheer beige skirt, which featured minimal design details. For these creators, the thong is the statement.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Many designers, however, weaved the undergarment into unexpectedly decadent looks. They acted as a stylish supporting actor, rather than the lead. Take Wiederhoeft and Lapointe, for example — both layered the garment beneath plumed gowns.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LaQuan Smith presented a co-ord skirt set with shimmering briefs built in. Though not technically a thong cut, this play on the whale tail undoubtedly deserves a mention on this list.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, at The Blonds, thongs were given the “main character” treatment. A model walked the runway in nothing but a bra and an intricately beaded thong.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images

Thongs Dominated Off The Runway Too

Street style goers, too, adopted runway styling techniques, wearing decadent sheer dresses over their choice of stringy intimates.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

In fact, Bustle’s own senior fashion editor, Kelsey Stiegman, took her office-ready look into NSFW territory. She wore corporate-coded trousers with a cherry red thong sewn onto the front, paired with a button-up and neck tie.

Courtesy of Ashley Gallerani

If this New York Fashion Week has taught us anything, it’s that thongs are here to stay.