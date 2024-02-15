Fashion Week
Designers At New York Fashion Week 2024 Were Obsessed With Visible Thongs
They really said “let me see that thong.”
According to the runways of New York Fashion Week, thongs are vital to assembling a stylish outfit. Designers across the board were utterly obsessed, giving the lingerie item a starring role in their Fall/Winter 2024 collections.
At this point, it’s become a building block accessory, as integral to a look as the jewelry you tack on before heading out the door. This was reflected in the streets, front rows, and most notably, on runways — from Marc Jacobs and LaQuan Smith to cult favorite novelty brand Puppets & Puppets. Here are all of the season’s wildest adaptations.
The Thong’s Best Runway Moments
Like last season and the season before that, thongs continued to inspire designers’ FW24 collections in a range of variations. Several fashion masterminds harkened to the stripped-down exposed thong look, under diaphanous pieces with no frills whatsoever, while others served more avant-garde undies.
Marc Jacobs started the season with a bang, offering a playful thong look. Inspired by paper dolls, the designer printed undies on a skin-tone top and styled it with long-line shorts to resemble a 2D whale tail.
Christian Cowan, on the other hand, showed several simplistic dresses that put the model’s thong front and center. Ludovic De Saint Sernin took a similar route, via this sheer beige skirt, which featured minimal design details. For these creators, the thong is the statement.
Many designers, however, weaved the undergarment into unexpectedly decadent looks. They acted as a stylish supporting actor, rather than the lead. Take Wiederhoeft and Lapointe, for example — both layered the garment beneath plumed gowns.
LaQuan Smith presented a co-ord skirt set with shimmering briefs built in. Though not technically a thong cut, this play on the whale tail undoubtedly deserves a mention on this list.
Meanwhile, at The Blonds, thongs were given the “main character” treatment. A model walked the runway in nothing but a bra and an intricately beaded thong.
Thongs Dominated Off The Runway Too
Street style goers, too, adopted runway styling techniques, wearing decadent sheer dresses over their choice of stringy intimates.
In fact, Bustle’s own senior fashion editor, Kelsey Stiegman, took her office-ready look into NSFW territory. She wore corporate-coded trousers with a cherry red thong sewn onto the front, paired with a button-up and neck tie.
If this New York Fashion Week has taught us anything, it’s that thongs are here to stay.