At New York Fashion Week, the season’s hottest clothing trend is the lack thereof. I’m talking undies exposed and cheeks flaunted.

Thong-centric ‘fits are by no means new. Since last year, designers and A-list celebrities alike have embraced the spicy lingerie look. The controversial style cropped up on runways, red carpets, and even on the streets, styled in myriad ways: under sheer outfits, peeking out of bottoms à la Y2k-era whale tails, or as is, sans pants.

And if there’s one thing that’s become starkly clear from the Spring 2024 NYFW season, it’s this: the itty bitty panty is showing no signs of slowing down. A bevy of designers sent models down their runways in the slinky undergarment, from veterans Christian Siriano and Michael Kors to contemporary designers like PRISCAVera, Private Policy, and Kim Shui.

Meanwhile, front row attendees also flaunted the slinky item to watch the shows. Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski, both massive advocates of the visible thong trend, have appeared at multiple shows flaunting their cheeky underwear. While Ratajkowski wore hers under sheer dresses, Fox’s butt-baring ‘fits included body jewelry as undies, and a belt-thong hybrid made entirely out of watches. Paramore’s Hayley Williams was also an unexpected member of the thong-flaunting club. She rocked hers under a see-through look.

Of course, style savants displayed cheek off the runway, too. Guests got especially creative at the Victoria’s Secret show, reinventing thongs as necklaces-slash-scarves.

With so many wild ‘fits to serve as inspo for months to come, behold, some of the best thong looks at New York Fashion Week so far.

PrettyLittleThing Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To launch her collab with PrettyLittleThing, Naomi Campbell walked the runway in a rhinestone-encrusted dress that was fully sheer. Take it from the OG: the visible thong look can definitely be elevated to glam status.

Christian Siriano Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Christian Siriano, the exposed undies trend took on an elegant tone thanks to a sheer dress, covered with Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes.

Priscavera John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Take style notes from the PRISCAVera runway and wear your boldest, most eye-catching underwear under the most translucent of dresses.

Emily Ratajkowski Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Exposed thong queen Emily Ratajkowski wore a deep, deep plunging cowl dress and took the spice level up a notch by exposing her undies.

LaQuan Smith Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Per LaQuan Smith, matching your thong with your outerwear makes a great ‘fit. This look makes a strong case.

Private Policy Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images Private Policy, meanwhile, brought the slinky style back to its early aughts heyday, paired with chunky sandals à la Lizzie McGuire.

Julia Fox Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can count on Fox to always show up in at least one thong look during the fashion season. After all, she’s a big fan of the exposed undies look.

Michael Kors Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In a completely see-through lace number that was all sorts of delicate, Michael Kors managed to make the spicy look utterly elegant.

Guests At Victoria’s Secret Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s not just models on the runway and celebs who took to the slinky garment. To attend the Victoria’s Secret shindig, guests tied lace thongs around their necks. I must say, it’s definitely innovative.

Wiederhoeft Al Zeta/WireImage/Getty Images Wiederhoeft, the Fox-approved brand, kept it simple in a see-through white dress, punctuated with a stringy white thong.

Kim Shui Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Exposing ones underpinnings can also be fun and playful. Enter: Kim Shui’s runway where color-blocking took center stage. This look proves that exposing thongs can also be playful.