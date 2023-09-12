At New York Fashion Week, the season’s hottest clothing trend is the lack thereof. I’m talking undies exposed and cheeks flaunted.
Thong-centric ‘fits are by no means new. Since last year, designers and A-list celebrities alike have embraced the spicy lingerie look. The controversial style cropped up on runways, red carpets, and even on the streets, styled in myriad ways: under sheer outfits, peeking out of bottoms à la Y2k-era whale tails, or as is, sans pants.
And if there’s one thing that’s become starkly clear from the Spring 2024 NYFW season, it’s this: the itty bitty panty is showing no signs of slowing down. A bevy of designers sent models down their runways in the slinky undergarment, from veterans Christian Siriano and Michael Kors to contemporary designers like PRISCAVera, Private Policy, andKim Shui.
Meanwhile, front row attendees also flaunted the slinky item to watch the shows. Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski, both massive advocates of the visible thong trend, have appeared at multiple shows flaunting their cheeky underwear. While Ratajkowski wore hers under sheer dresses, Fox’s butt-baring ‘fits included body jewelry as undies, and a belt-thong hybrid made entirely out of watches. Paramore’s Hayley Williams was also an unexpected member of the thong-flaunting club. She rocked hers under a see-through look.
Of course, style savants displayed cheek off the runway, too. Guests got especially creative at the Victoria’s Secret show, reinventing thongs as necklaces-slash-scarves.
With so many wild ‘fits to serve as inspo for months to come, behold, some of the best thong looks at New York Fashion Week so far.