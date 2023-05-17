In the past year or so, seemingly everyone has sported some version of the no-pants look, including, but not limited to: Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift.

The Kardashians and Jenners are also big proponents of the bottom-less vibe — particularly Kim Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who can be partially credited for the trend’s fervent takeoff in 2023.

That being said, the bold trend isn’t new, by any means. The underwear-as-pants look may admittedly be much cheekier now — the booty-baring thong is back, after all — but it’s always been a go-to for the fashion-forward. Back in the 1970s, ‘hot pants,’ AKA teeny tiny shorts, were all the rage — and the original take on today’s Jenner-approved aesthetic.

As the ‘80s rolled in, the likes of Olivia Newton-John (and her hit single “Physical”), Jane Fonda (and her workout videos), and Jamie Lee Curtis (in Footloose), all gave way to a new pantsless look: the high tanga, cheeky leotard — worn with very little else.

Ahead let’s look back on those and more no-pants looks (read: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and more). Ahead, the cheekiest moments in fashion history.

1960s: Raquel Welch Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Raquel Welch walked so that Kendall Jenner could run. Hot pants were the saucy style choice for the fashion-forward in the 1960s.

1980: Michelle Pfeiffer Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images In 1980, this pair of barely-there shorties worn by Michelle Pfeiffer were already deemed uber-risqué. (Little did they know how far the leggy trend would come.)

1997: Spice Girls Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images During the 1997 MTV VMAs, both Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) and Scary Spice (Mel Brown) rocked no-pants looks: Ginger in a flag-inspired bodysuit and Scary in exposed black undies. Let’s just say they lived up to their *Spice* Girl name.

1997: Lil’ Kim Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the MTV VMAs in 1997, Lil’ Kim turned out in a bejeweled look: a micro bra made out of crystals with gold undies and a fringe crystal skirt. She even matched it with a same bedazzled headpiece.

2005: Madonna David Lodge/FilmMagic/Getty Images As the master of risqué (and controversial) looks, it’s no surprise that Madonna was one of the undies-forward OGs. Here she is in 2005 in an electric purple number with matching purple panties.

2008: Katy Perry Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images While this ‘fit Katy Perry wore to the 2008 MTV VMAs is technically a romper, it has strong boudoir vibes. The bottoms even resemble old-school bloomers reserved for bed chambers — thus, it falls squarely into the no-pants category.

2015: Moschino Model Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images Moschino sent a hot pants-inspired look — made out of sparkly denim co-ords — down the runways in 2014, marking a new era of pantsless ‘fits.

2015: Miley Cyrus Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images To host the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus showed out in several daring looks. But the custom Versace number she arrived in was the clear (pun intended) winner. In a silver harness with a crystal-equipped, pseudo-chandelier skirt attachment, the “Flowers” singer definitely served the no-pants look.

2016: Britney Spears Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Britney Spears is no stranger to exposing undies — she rocked the whale tail thong look for a solid chunk of her early career. But there were a few occasions when she also rocked the pantsless trend, including the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. In a see-through lace ‘fit paired with caged heels, the singer showed off her black undies.

2016: Lady Gaga James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images For an off-duty look, Lady Gaga took to wearing itty-bitty shorts and a crop top with her bra peering out.

2018: Nicki Minaj Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicki Minaj skipped bottoms to attend a New York Fashion Week party back in 2018 — and she looked so good. Her black intimates set was brought to life by s vibrant marigold blazer and patent boots.

2022: Emma Corrin Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the My Policeman premiere, star Emma Corrin rocked an ultra-leggy bodysuit. The trailing cape and pumps gave her dramatic ensemble the Hollywood glam treatment.

2022: Taylor Swift Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The “Anti-Hero” singer took a more muted approach to the trend during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards when she stepped out in a black bodysuit dress with a bejeweled, netted skirt.

2023: Florence Pugh Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florence Pugh has delivered some cheeky ‘fits in her lifetime (in fashion campaigns and on the red carpet), but her look at the 2023 Oscars was her best pantsless number, IMHO. True to her edgy-glam style, Pugh rocked a voluminous cape dress that opened to expose her stylish hot pants — a dauntless fashion choice at the Academy Awards.