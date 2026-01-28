Olivia Rodrigo is already having the best style year, and January isn’t even over yet. After ringing in the new year in a red-hot bikini, the “deja vu” hitmaker dropped three campaigns: two as part of her continued partnership with Lancôme and one as a newly minted Miu Miu ambassador.

Continuing her fashion streak, she closed out the month with yet another style serve at the 2026 Resonator Awards, presented by We Are Moving the Needle, a nonprofit helping the recording industry.

Olivia’s Bow-Clad Mini

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, a few days before the highly anticipated Grammys, some of music’s brightest gathered in Los Angeles for the annual event. The stacked guest list included Rodrigo, who was also in charge of presenting the Golden Trifecta Award to St. Vincent. Proving she was up for the task, the HSMTMTS alum showed out in a $7,900 Valentino stunner.

Embracing balletcore, the enduring TikTok-approved trend inspired by pirouetting dancers, Rodrigo wore a two-toned ballerina pink and black minidress. Crafted in silk, the top half featured a fitted torso with micro pleating throughout.

It also featured the skinniest spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. Three bow-clad black straps looped around it (along the empire cut, waist, and hip), another coquettish ballet-coded detail. The final beribboned strap served as a drop-waist detail that connected to the black pleated mini skirt.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Posing beside fellow musician Laufey, Rodrigo completed the look with sheer black tights and rounded black pumps from Christian Louboutin. She accessorized the dress with tiny touches, including chainlink earrings and a white “ICE OUT” statement pin.

As for her beauty look, the Lancôme ambassador kept it low-key with pink satin lipstick, a hint of blush, mascara, and a cat-eye liner, while she let her hair down and curled.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Laufey’s ‘Fit

The “From The Start” singer also channeled balletcore in the same shade of pink. In a look that was a cross between Jackie O. and Elle Woods, Laufey wore a skirt-suit with a collared jacket and fur-trimmed cuffs accented with a pearl-adorned brooch, one of the biggest jewelry trends. Complementing Rodrigo’s ensemble, she also wore a piece from Valentino: the label’s famed Rockstud pumps in gold.

Double slays.