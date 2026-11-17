This season, outerwear is all about main character energy. Between fringed Penny Lane-coded jackets, luxe vibrant brocades, and full-on faux fur in the animal print of your choosing, the style set is here for OTT, maximalist layers. But if your go-to winter wardrobe tends to lean on the simpler, quiet luxury side — think understated wool coats or classic leather jackets — you don’t have to completely overhaul your closet to get in on the trend.

In fact, celebs like Ariana Grande and Dakota Johnson found a major cheat code, and it’s such a low-lift way to infuse a minimalist wardrobe with a more-is-more mentality. If “low-key extra” seems like an oxymoron, in the fashion world, it looks like a fur-trimmed black jacket. It’s equal parts classic and eye-catching, and easily the one coat you need this season.

The Fuzzy Formula

Recently, Grande made a strong case for the minimalist-meets-maximalist outerwear hack while out in New York. She stepped out in a noir velvet jacket featuring a dark brown faux fur trim on the seams and sleeves. Even though she paired it with jeans, aka the epitome of casual, the look proved that even the most low-key basics can benefit from a little fluff. She even gave the coat a balletcore twist, finishing things off with white ribboned ballet flats and a matching bow hair accessory.

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Elsa Hosk wore a similar brown-fur-trimmed black coat on Oct. 31. Unlike Grande’s fitted silhouette, the supermodel opted for a boxier, more oversized version with a more exaggerated tuft of brown fluff. To keep things sleek, she paired it with all-black elements, including trousers, mules, sunglasses, and a headband.

Two other style stars gave the fuzzy-trimmed outerwear a go — at the same time. At Dakota Johnson’s birthday celebration in NYC last month, the birthday girl wore a leather jacket with a fuzzy trim, while her friend Jennifer Lawrence wore a sheer, ankle-length kimono with a subtle furry collar. Clearly, the cheat code works with longer hemlines, too.

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The Fringe Remix

Hailey Bieber got a similar OTT black coat memo, though she put her own spin on it. During Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted rocking a leather jacket with a delicate fringe trim. Different texture, same impact. Proving that a good, maximalist jacket will do all the heavy lifting, she paired it with simple jeans and a merch cap.

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Your Rotation Needs One

If you’ve been tempted to dabble in this year’s maximalist energy, a faux fur-trimmed black coat is a low-commitment way to test the waters. Some options even come with detachable fuzzy collars, so you can tailor the drama to however you’re feeling. Pair it with jeans for that effortless, “I just threw this on” vibe, or go all-in and wear it with something equally splashy underneath. A naked LBD like Dakota Johnson, perhaps? Either way, don’t be surprised when this jacket becomes the hardest-working layer in your closet.