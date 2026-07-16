8 Fall Styles To Shop If Gilmore Girls Is Your Entire Personality

For many, fall means back-to-school season — essentially a giant excuse to buy cute stationery, obsess over viral makeup, and build a campus-friendly wardrobe. But for pop culture obsessives, the season represents something else entirely: a Gilmore Girls rewatch.

Since the show premiered in October 2000, autumn has practically become synonymous with Rory and Lorelai. Even now, 26 years later, my ideal fall plans still revolve entirely around staying inside, burying myself in blankets, and queuing up a massive marathon. And without fail, revisiting the series leads to drinking an aggressive amount of caffeine, falling in love with Jess and Logan all over again (sorry, Dean), and... eventually dressing like the iconic mother-daughter duo.

So to get ahead of the curve, I’m already eyeing fall pieces that scream Stars Hollow. Chunky cable-knit sweaters, leather jackets, and knee-high boots were all staples throughout the show — and I’m doing all my pre-season shopping during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, happening from July 18 through Aug. 9.

I’m not alone, either. My Bustle colleagues have also been keeping tabs on their absolute favorite fall pieces that look like they were lifted straight out of Rory and Lorelai’s wardrobes. Our staff’s curated sale picks are waiting below, so secure a massive vat of coffee and start shopping.

Lorelai’s Earl Jeans red leather jacket from the Season 1 episode "Double Date" is a bit more structured than I typically prefer, but I've always been obsessed with the color. That's why I'm leaning toward this gorgeous burgundy piece from the Nordstrom sale. The bubble hem makes it so much more 2020s than 2000s. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

I live for cozy, timeless staples that make you feel like you’re shopping for back-to-school season. Yes, I miss it — and I feel like Rory would, too. This Free People Henley channels her academic vibe, but its cute silhouette is perfect for off-duty weekends in Stars Hollow. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous blue, Rory’s color of choice. (Is it any wonder she chose Yale over Harvard?) — Grace Wehniainen, entertainment writer

Rory loved a slouchy cable-knit sweater — a classic that'll never go out of style. She wore a cream turtleneck version on the show, but this V-neck is more wearable year-round. I like that it can be worn off the shoulder, too. — Hannah Orenstein, deputy editor of lifestyle and wellness

The item in Lorelai’s closet that I would raid for myself has always been her red corduroy jacket with a shearling collar. It’s the ultimate fall outerwear that looks as cozy as it feels rewatching Gilmore Girls. A true statement coat or jacket can elevate any simple T-shirt and jeans OOTD. It may not be an exact match with the corduroy, but this wool blend jacket looks just like Lorelai’s right down to the furry collar — which can be removed if you need something less warm the rest of the year. — Rachel Chapman, BDG staff writer and social producer

One of the staples of the mother-daughter style was a knee-high boot. Lorelai practically wore a pair with every fall ‘fit, and Rory also got her knack for styling the chic shoe. So no GG-inspired capsule would be complete without a pair. One in a deep chocolate brown feels extra fall-coded. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

When the chilly New England wind starts to blow, there's nothing like bundling up in the perfect Rory-approved Canadian tuxedo. This one from Favorite Daughter features a vintage-inspired dark wash for that nostalgic feel, plus a stand collar that adds a modern touch. I can already picture myself strolling the Yale campus with a stack of books in hand. — Sophie Fishman, editorial associate

These mules are the perfect shoe to slip on for an early-morning coffee run at Luke's. The buckle detail adds just the right amount of New England prep, and the leather has that perfect, lived-in look that gives the same cozy vibe as your fave comfort watch. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

Lorelai Gilmore loved a fitted sweater-and-skirt combo for her days at the inn, but her off-duty look was way more relaxed. I've always loved her collection of funky, perfectly-fitted baby tees. I could totally see her sporting with cotton one with a zip-up sweatshirt and bootcut jeans. — Hannah Kerns, BDG staffer