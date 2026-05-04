If there’s one thing NYLON will do, it’s pull up to the hottest events and throw an ultra-exclusive party. In the past six months alone, they’ve done it at Coachella, Miami Art Week, and Aspen during winter break (IYKYK). Since fashion and Hollywood’s who’s who converged in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, NYLON was obviously there to turn up the heat, throwing two stylish and star-studded parties ahead of Formula 1 race day.

Presented by MINI USA, the back-to-back celebrations were held at Florida hotspot Mary Lou’s from April 30 to May 1. Featuring DJ sets by LP Giobbi and Disco Dom, the Miami leg of NYLON’s Residency series drew quite the crowd, including TikTok queen Alix Earle, Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley and Jenn Tran, and the cultural shakers from NYLON’s invite-only Membership, who get VIP access to events.

As expected, everyone brought their style A-game — and their own takes on Formula 1 party dressing. Some guests even nodded to the motocross style in leather ‘fits, including Earle who stood out in a fiery red minidress. Ahead, you’ll find some of NYLON’s most stylish Race Week attendees who are proof that F1 is for the fashion girlies.

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Red-Hot Leather

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Alix Earle made a statement in a cherry red ruched leather mini, and kept the fiery theme going with a darker red clutch and strappy mules.

Elevated Denim

Photo by BFA/Diana Zapata

Hayley Kiyoko elevated a denim look by pairing wide-leg jeans with a boxy olive green blazer — worn with a décolletage-forward detail — and a pop of color courtesy of her metallic orange bag.

Corp Sleaze

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Kiyoko’s fiancée, Becca Tilley, dressed in a similar corporate-meets-spice vein with a pantsuit deconstructed with a skin-baring twist. It’s corp sleaze at its finest.

Snakeskin Co-Ords

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Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran rocked 2026’s most maximalist trend: animal print-on-animal print. She wore gray snakeskin co-ords, which included a crop top and low-rise midi, and paired them with thong heels.

50 Shades Of Gray

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Even a monochromatic groutfit can look cool with a play on hues and textures. Take DJ and Miami It girl Xandra Pohl’s look, which included a silken silver corset top, a metal hardware bag, and black leather pants with a faded gunmetal situation.