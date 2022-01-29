Of The Popular Bras & Underwear On Amazon, These 30 Look The Best Under Clothing

I hate to break it to you, but an outfit is never truly complete if it doesn’t have the right undergarments to match. These days, though, it feels like such a chore to mask up, leave the house, and head to an actual store with actual dressing rooms to try things on. On the flip side, however, sorting through the millions of options on the Internet is also extremely daunting (to put it lightly). Luckily, I’m at your service with extra support — both literally and figuratively. Out of all the popular bras and underwear on Amazon, however, these 30 picks are bound to look both amazing on you and virtually invisible underneath your clothes, which is key.

Want the perfect wireless bra that still offers significant support? Keep scrolling. If you visualize your best self in a smoldering lace bodysuit, I have you covered in that department, too. There are also seamless panties in every shape and size that’ll eliminate panty lines from your life for good, plus cooling pairs to wick away sweat. Ahead, my picks for the best bras and panties that’ll feel like a second skin no matter your style.

1 This Wire-Free Bra That Feels Invisible For All Day Comfort Playtex 18-Hour Silky Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon Seamless, breathable, and supportive, this Playtex bra does it all without poking the ribcage with hard wires. The plush underband smooths out across your back which, ultimately, will look invisible under tops. “I literally tried the 18 hour theory and it worked,” one shopper, who wore a 48DDD, revealed. “Was able to wear it all day and almost all night,” they were thrilled to report. Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

Available colors: 3

2 A Longline Wireless Bralette That’s Super-Supportive Jockey Natural Beauty Seamfree Molded Cup Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Crafted with built-in molded cups and a wireless design, this longline bralette has slight padding, a plunging V neckline, and adjustable straps that can be shortened if you want a push-up look. The ultra-wide underband hugs your frame with ease, and won't roll under your clothes. “Holy moly this is comfortable and everything I was hoping for. I finally found the bra I will live in forever,” a reviewer gushed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

3 Lightweight Cotton Undershorts That Wipe Out Chafing Wirarpa Anti-Chafing Cotton Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from 95% combed cotton and 5% spandex, this 3-pack of ultra-stretchy cotton bike shorts have a wide no-slip waistband and eight-inch inseam, which is the ideal length to head off uncomfortable chafing throughout the day. Wear these under skirts and dresses in the summer, or under pants as an additional layer if it’s cold — all with zero panty lines, of course. Worried you’ll be overheating in these? Au contraire, according to one reviewer. “I’m wearing these in the middle of summer, and not only am I not sweating to death, I can barely feel myself wearing them.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

4 This Underwire Bra With A Gorgeous Lace Racerback Maidenform Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This T-shirt bra is surprisingly gorgeous. It’s a great option for someone who is looking for an everyday bra suitable for racerback tops — or if you’re just a sports bra fanatic who wants to wear a real bra occasionally. The lightly padded satin cups provide more support, while the lace details throughout add serious appeal. Plus, the front closure makes it quick to put on, and the full coverage keeps you feeling secure. “This bra has good support and just enough padding to keep everything smooth underneath clingy t-shirts,” one reviewer confirmed. “It's well made and the underwire channel is solidly constructed.” Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 8

5 High-Waisted Cotton Briefs That Stretch In Every Direction ASIMOON High Waisted Full Coverage Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve been on the hunt for a true high-waisted brief, then these are for you! They’re cut from cotton and spandex, so they’re adaptable yet breathable. (There’s a double gusset sewn in that’s breathable and moisture-wicking, too). Despite the full-coverage silhouette of these, though, they won’t show any lines under skirts or trousers, and have a soft elastic leg opening for comfort. There are two packs to choose from, both with a selection of fun bold hues. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

6 This Full-Coverage Bra Will Minimze Protuding & Spillage Bali One Smooth Ultra Light Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This full-coverage contour bra features underwire cups with mesh insets and angled seams that give a stylized effect. The straps are convertible, so you can criss-cross them for a racerback tank and get even more wear out of it. You get a lot of bang for your buck, as the quality of this bra is built to last, too. “It easily beats the $60 bras I've purchased at Nordstrom,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 32

7 Lace-Embellished Halter Bralettes That Are Wildly Supportive JOJOANS Lace Halter Bralette (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Despite being wireless, these little floral lace bralettes have enough support to make them wearable — and you’ll get two of them for $23. The plunging V-neck, thick straps, mesh-lined cups, and substantial band will suit cup sizes up to DDD, according to the reviews. “The halter style gives the ladies great support and the hook-and-eye bottom strap keeps them from falling out underneath,” a fan was pleased to note. You can even wear it underneath a blazer as a flirty camisole or with boyfriend denim fo a casual look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

8 Silky, Barely-There Panties With Seamless Cheeky Coverage COSOMALL Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sayonara, visible panty lines — for good. These seamless undies are your new go-to for smooth fits. The laser-cut hems give a barely-there effect (yes, even under leggings) while the fit is cheeky and sit low-rise so there’s no bunching. “These are possibly the best panties I've ever owned,” one shopper gushed. Another went so far as to say they “feel like skin” when you’re wearing them. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Bra That Tackles (Unwanted) Side Boob Like No Other Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This full-coverage bra doesn’t fool around, featuring an underwire, foam cups, and extra-high side panels that hug you seamlessly. The bra itself might look bigger than expected right out of the package, but shoppers wrote that was by design to eliminate common fit issues. “The cup goes all the way around the side to get ALL of the boob in there,” one reviewer remarked. There are plenty of convenient details, like their genius front-adjustable straps, but the 80% nylon and 20% elastane fabric keeps its shape best with a hand wash. Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 23

10 Granny-Chic Panties That Give You Maximum Comfort With Zero Lines Fruit of the Loom Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tag-free and seam-free, this Fruit of the Loom underwear is cut from premium nylon that has incredible stretch and a silky-smooth touch. You have four styles to choose from, including low-rise briefs, hipsters, high-cut briefs, and classic bikinis — all in assorted colors. “These were recommended for hiking as they quick dry and have no rubbing caused by seams,” one shopper pointed out. No matter which style you choose, these are comfy for WFH days or active lifestyles, from outdoor activities to running around town. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 4

11 This Fabulous T-Shirt Bra At A Budget-Friendly Price Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon After a few wears, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without this T-shirt bra — if you can score it while it’s in stock, that is, since this fan favorite constantly sells out. It has simple molded cups and bonded edges that gently molds to your unique shape, while the nylon-spandex fabrication has a silky appearance that’s invisible underneath thin cotton tops or tanks. Four levels of tightness on the hook-and-eye closure is especially beneficial for shoppers who sometimes fluctuate in size. Available sizes: 30A — 40DDD

Available colors: 7

12 These Cult-Favorite Bralettes Ideal For Smaller Chests Caramel Cantina Padded Bralette with Adjustable Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re bigger than a size 32C then, sadly, these may be a tad too small for you. For smaller cup sizes, however, shoppers raved that these were incredible bralettes to wear every day. The v-neck works with a lot more tops than a sport bra might, and you can convert their straps into a racerback if you want. There are removable pads, too, that provide extra shape, but one shopper advised to remove them before laundering or the pad’s lining would start to peel away. Available sizes: Small — Medium

Available colors: 9

13 An Adhesive Silicone Bra For A to F Cups — Nipple Covers Included Niidor Strapless Adhesive Silicone Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in four skin-toned hues, this adhesive silicone bra is the ultimate style hack for all the backless outfits in your closet. The front clips together if you want extra cleavage, and it’s sticky enough to stay put all night. “I feel like a goddess,” one shopper revealed, while another wrote that “I’ve tried many sticky bras and none fit my larger breasts like this one.” The best part? It’s reusable and easy to clean with warm water and mild detergent. Plus, your purchase includes a pair of seamless nipple covers — for free. Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 4

14 Moisture-Wicking High Rise Thongs With Invisible Edges GRANKEE Breathable Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crafted from a flexible nylon and spandex material, these high-rise seamless thongs are so comfy and moisture-wicking that you can even exercise in them. They have a supportive wide waistband, with a cotton crotch liner for everyday breathability. “Bought these specifically for attending a music festival, and let me tell you, after 10 hours of standing, jumping, walking and sitting in the sun, I couldn't have been more pleased with how well these undies held up,” one fan wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

15 A Cute Yet Supportive Sports Bra With A Strappy Back CRZ YOGA Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Complete with wireless soft cups and removable pads, this medium-to-low impact sports bra offers up plenty enough support. The fixed bonded criss-cross straps in the back are eye-catching yet feel sturdy and stay in place, so you’ll be able to twist with ease at the gym. The quality is on par with name-brand competitors for a much smaller price tag. “This product is just as good as Lulu,” one shopper declared. It also comes in a wide assortment of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

16 These Classic Cotton Bikini Briefs With 72,000 Five Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll be wildly comfortable from sunup to sundown in this minimalist bikini underwear that’s cut from mostly cotton for breathability with a hint of elastane for stretch. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough, giving them 4.6 stars after 95,000 reviews — and counting. “These are pretty much the exact same as my Gap underwear with the exception of less expensive (can't beat $2 a pair!) and more convenient to buy,” one reviewer thrilled. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 20

17 A Seamless Bralette You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Calvin Klein Comfort Seamless V-Neck Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This seamless bralette has a V-neck front and back that looks visually naked on the body thanks to it clean-cut edges. The silky microfiber lets your tops glide right over, and it easily slips on or off with the day. “This is the BEST most COMFORTABLE and fitted bra I have ever owned in 40 years,” one reviewer swore. For a completely natural look, you can even remove the included pads. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 18

18 Sporty Hipster Briefs That’ll Keep You Dry No Matter What Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of full-coverage undies for working out, these Reebok hipster briefs don’t lock in sweat and are ridiculously comfy-cozy. Not to mention, they’re wedgie-proof and won’t show through leggings, according to one reviewer. Live in a humid climate? Slip these on every day to stay cool and dry with a lot less chafing. After 13,000 ratings, they boast a 4.6 star average. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

19 This Microfiber Strapless Bra Will *Actually* Hold You Up Iris & Lilly Microfiber Strapless Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hunting down a strapless bra that still provides the appropriate amount of support is no easy feat, to say the least. That’s why this one by Iris & Lilly is such an amazing find, as it does both. Expect light padding, a sturdy underwire, and wider back elastic that won’t slip or slide down on you. One shopper said that it’s “comparable to a Maidenform or Etam bra when it comes to quality.” In fact, it comes with straps, too, so you can add this into your daily bra rotation — for just $16. Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

Available colors: 12

20 This Best-Seling Lace Bodysuit Avidlove Deep-V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon How hot is this lace bodysuit? Pair this fierce piece with pants for a night out on the town ensemble that’ll turn heads. The all-over scalloped lace is made from a cotton-poly blend to feel supremely soft, and it comes with a snap crotch for convenience. Shopper feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with nearly 20,000 ratings. “I’ve genuinely never felt so confident,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 26

21 Moisture-Wicking Panties That Actively Cool You Down Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you’re sweating bullets, you don't want any clothing on your body, let alone underwear. That’s where these Fruit Of The Loom Coolblend panties come in. They’re extremely wicking, according to the reviews, which might be surprising considering they’re a cotton blend. However, there are cooling panels along both the waist and legs that provide air flow where needed — not to mention, a 100% cotton gusset to keep things fresh as a daisy. “These aren’t sexy underwear but in summer when it’s 90 out and you’re sweaty, they are amazing,” one shopper swore. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available color combinations: 26

22 The Full-Coverage Bra That Makes A Measurable Difference Bali One Smooth U Minimizer Underwire Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dubbed “the ultimate,” Bali’s Minimizer Underwire Bra is the real deal for people with bigger cup sizes. The power mesh panels stretch seamlessly across your sides and back, while the lightly-lined cups reduce protrusion and gaping by up to 1.5 inches. “I had been struggling to find a bra that was comfortable, looked good under clothes, and didn’t make my boobs look bigger than they already were. This bra exceeded all expectations,” one shopper confirmed. To top it all off, the wider straps are convertible for even more wearability. Available sizes: 34C — 44DDD

Available colors: 4

23 Some Cheeky Corset Undies That Are Incredibly Hot — And Comfy, Too Sofishie V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon In dire need of lingerie? You’re in luck as these foxy corset-inspired panties will spice up your dresser drawers with their strappy lace-up open back and soft floral lace. The cheeky fit and scalloped edges reduce visible panty lines, in case you’re toying with the idea of purchasing a pair — they just happen to look exceptionally good while doing it. Add these to your cart, this might be the best $15 you’ll ever spend. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

24 A Push-Up Bralette That Skips The Underwire DOBREVA Wireless Push Up Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Yes, a quality push-up bra without underwires is possible. Case in point: This Dobreva version is a longline silhouette that provides support and even cleavage without an ounce of discomfort. The polyamide-spandex fabric feels soft as butter and the wide elastic back band smoothly fits like a second skin without hooks or hardware. Style hack: Apply your deodorant after you put on this bra to avoid those pesky white streaks. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 14

25 A Fan-Favorite Bra That Prevents Painful Strap Marks Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 21,000 shoppers rated this multipurpose bra a perfect five stars for so many reasons. First: It’s comfortable and supportive enough for any activity, from working out to lounging around, thanks to the heavy-duty adjustable straps. Second, it might be wireless, but there’s enough cup support that you’ll feel lifted and covered. Sold yet? Once you try this on in real life, you’ll be hooked. “I threw out all my old sports bras and bought 6 of these,” one reviewer confessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 19

26 A Life-Changing Bra For People Who Dread Underwires Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you want a single go-to wire-free bra for daily use, Bali’s Comfort Revolution bra is it. You’ll love how the ultra-thin foam cups give your natural shape a pick-me-up, while the targeted knit zones offer side and back support with a U-shaped design that keeps everything in place for hours on end. “If you are searching for a bra that has coverage AND comfort, search no further,” one reviewer declared. “The Bali bra is like an invisible hug upon the boobs and for the first time in a long time I am not uncomfortable.” Available sizes: 32B — 42DD

Available colors: 18

27 A Pack Of Thongs For Nearly Every Day Of The Week ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A happy compromise between the G-string and a bikini brief is the low-rise ‘90s-inspired thong. Sure, it’s on the skimpier side, but it provides the protection you’re looking for and is cut from comfy cotton for daily wear. One fan among 37,000 five-star reviews wanted to give these 10 stars, if it were possible. Another wrote, “I’ve washed them 40 times now, and they’re still like new!” You receive six pairs for just $10, making them less than $2 each. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

28 These High-Waisted Cotton Undies Beloved For Postpartum Annenmy High Waist Cotton Underwear Amazon $28 See On Amazon “If yoga pants were underwear, they would be these,” one reviewer raved, which means that almost everybody reading right now needs to hop on this $28 deal ASAP. Breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft to boot, these stretchy cotton briefs come six to a pack and won’t roll down while rendering incredible tummy support. Not only that, the covered, double-layered waistband is gentle on midsections, which makes them comfortable for postpartum recovery. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

29 Body-Hugging Boyshorts That Fit Like A Glove R RUXIA Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing these under a mini dress for extra coverage, want to eliminate visible panty lines, or just love their everyday comfort, these boyshorts are a fan favorite. The seamless boxer panties, which come in a pack of five, are body-hugging and pretty much the ideal length to prevent chafing. Plus, they work as sleep shorts since they don’t ride up and are made from the comfiest cooling fabric. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

30 This Cult-Classic Designer Bralette With A Featherweight Fit Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon While this Calvin Klein cotton bralette is more of a loungewear bra than a high-impact sports bra, fans are obsessed with how comfy and casual it is. The effortless style has no hardware, minimal coverage, and a legendary logo band that’s forever 90s chic. "It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt," one shopper suggested. Size up if you prefer a less compressive fit, since it’s meant to support you snugly. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available color: 33