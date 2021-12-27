Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 25 Bras & Underwear That Are So Freakin' Clever

If you’re anything like me, you tend to avoid shopping for bras and underwear for as long as possible. Once I have enough options to last for a while, you’ll be hard-pressed to find me browsing stores for more. (When it comes to other articles of clothing, however, it’s certainly a different story).

Sometimes, though, I find critical gaps in my intimates drawer, like the perfect bra for a strapless dress (that won’t slide down halfway through the night), or a matching bra and underwear set to keep me comfortable during long WFH days. It turns out that Amazon has all of those things that I was looking for — and so much more, with seriously clever underwear you never knew existed.

Whether you need an adhesive bra for a backless dress, leak-proof underwear to get you through times when your period is heavy, or a pack of eco-friendly bamboo panties to replace the pairs you’ve had since high school or college, Amazon’s got you covered.

I’ve got 21 of the best bras and underwear you can score, and you won’t want to sleep on them: Amazon is fighting to keep these picks consistently in stock. (That’s how you know they’re good!) So if you see something you love, snap it up. Check out these winners below.

1 The Cult-Favorite Bra With 20,000 Perfect Ratings Warner's No Dig Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing says comfort like a wire-free bra, especially one that’s designed to hug the body without digging into your skin. This wireless bra from Warner’s features all of those components, plus it’s designed with extra fabric high on the sides for a smooth fit under clothes. It comes in tons of colors, so you can buy one for every day of the week — and you may want to: hundreds of shoppers declared it was without doubt the best bra they had ever owned. “This bra is perfect under t-shirts. It is full-coverage, even on the sides, and doesn’t create a mono-boob. And it doesn’t go up too high into your armpits. It has lift and is so comfortable I forget I am wearing a bra,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 These Eco-Friendly Absorbent Panties For Periods Or Postpartum Bambody Absorbent Period Underwear Amazon $16 See On Amazon Preventing leaks during postpartum or on your period can be a huge pain, but this absorbent underwear makes it easier. The pair looks and feels like regular panties in an ultra-soft bamboo fabric and full-coverage fit, but hold the equivalent of two tampons so you won’t have to stress during heavy flows or overnight when you’re sleeping. They have 13,000 ratings so far, with nearly 100 shoppers describing them as nothing less than a “game changer.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

Available color combinations: 8

3 An Adhesive Seamless Bra For Going Strapless Without Stressing Niidor Adhesive Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon One of the most frustrating fashion dilemmas is finding a bra to wear with a strapless or backless outfit, which is why this adhesive bra is a must-have for daring looks. The sticky cups are supportive and seamless with a silky fabric fused overtop, providing the lift and coverage of a bra without visible shoulder straps or bands across your back. (And, as an added bonus, they won’t slide down like some strapless bras are known to do.) “It’s so sticky and stays in place. I wore it in the sun at a grad party alllll day and it never moved. I forgot I had it on,” one shopper remarked of their fit. Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 6

4 This Soft Cotton Bra You Can Close In The Front Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon If traditional hook-and-eye closures on the back of a bra aren’t your thing, this front-closure bra is for you. The full-coverage cotton bra has no lining for a super comfortable feel, and it’s a great option for those who desire for a more relaxed look from their undergarments. It’s easier to close than standard-issue bras, and has a glowing 4.3 stars from more than 30,000 shoppers who raved about it for wearing around the house and even when recovering from surgery. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available color combinations: 17

5 A Pack Of Seamless Undies You Literally Can Not See FINETOO Seamless Underwear (6 Pairs) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Underwear that actually disappears beneath leggings is worth stocking up on, which is why anyone who wears the athleisure staple will want to consider these seamless briefs. The bikini briefs are buttery soft, stretchy, don’t give you underwear lines, and move with your body even during intense workouts. “These might just make me throw all my thongs away,” one shopper confessed. In a pack of six, you’re set until laundry day. “I can't believe the value. I've spent three times this for underwear that didn't fit as well or look as good,” another fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available color combinations: 6

6 A T-Shirt Bra That Feels “Like A Hammock On A Beach,” According To Fans Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Warner’s No Side Effects bra is a dream if you’re in the market for a smooth and supportive option. It has a wide stretch band that ensures clothes drape cleanly, wireless foam cups for overall comfort, and offers completely full coverage so you can still feel confident your chest is supported. Plus, the straps adjust in the front, which is so convenient on busy mornings. More than 12,000 shoppers left an enthusiastic rating, describing this comfortable bra in glowing terms. “I put this bra on even when I don’t leave the house,” one fan claimed. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available colors: 18

7 These Chic Lace Briefs In Ultra-Soft Bamboo KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Practical underwear can be cute: these five lace-trimmed bikini briefs check both boxes for ease of wear and style. The bamboo-based viscose knit is soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking for the kind of comfort that’ll make them an everyday staple, while the ribbed finish and lace trim are a nice finishing touch that elevates them above the purely utilitarian. “Pretty sure I tried every highly rated panty [...]” one shopper confessed. “These win for best combination of comfort + looks. They are well made, fabric is soft and lightweight and has just enough stretch to move with you without riding up. The lace edging is both pretty and comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available color combinations: 2

8 This Bra With A Wide Bottom Band To Support From Below Warner's No Dig Wireless Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This longline bralette is another fabulously comfortable option that provides unexpectedly easy-to-wear support. It’s wire-free and has a wide, stretchy bottom band that moves with your body instead of digging into it. Meanwhile, adjustable straps convert to a racerback in a snap. “[T]his bra is a miracle,” one reviewer raved. “It's SO comfortable, doesn't pinch, poke, bind or otherwise make me uncomfortable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

9 Some Briefs That Behave Like Performance Gear ExOfficio Full Cut Brief Underwear Amazon $9 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking and quick to dry with breathable mesh and an odor-minimizing treatment, these high-waisted briefs are a full-coverage option that can keep pace with your adventures. Despite all that tech, they look and feel like a classic silky pair. (And come in tons of cute colors, no less.) “They have now become my favorite underwear and I am in process of converting to just this. They last forever and show no wear — impressed by this alone, but are also especially nice for travel,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

10 A Whisper-Weight Longline Bra You’ll Forget Is There Bali Seamless Wire-Free Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This longline bra pulls double-duty for lounging or yoga. The pullover design fits and feels like a cropped tank in silky-soft performance fabric that’s even moisture-wicking so you’ll feel cool and dry all day long. With truly seamless edges and no wiring, it feels light as air yet doesn’t roll up as the day wears on, and comes with optional cups if you’re looking for some added support. “This bra is no joke. When I put it on, it was like magic. It's super light and doesn't restrict your breathing while still holding everything together. I can do whatever I want (ex. running or dancing like a maniac) in this bra, and it looks enough like a sports bra to let it show,” one fan praised. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

11 And These Invisible Silicone Cups With A Second-Skin Finish Niidor Silicone Adhesive Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon These adhesive silicone bras are a great option when you need a completely no-show base layer. They are incredibly sticky — meaning they won’t budge all day or well into the night — and the thick silicone prevents anything from showing through your tops yet remains virtually invisible under clothes. The color choices mimic a range of skin tones, making this bra a truly discreet option. Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 4

12 A Pair Of Seamless Bike Shorts With A Sky-High Waist MELERIO Spandex Shorts Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bike shorts are having a major style moment, but they’re also just the thing to keep lying around for workouts, errands, lounging, or added coverage underneath a skirt. These shorts are superbly stretchy and smooth, with a virtually seamless high-waisted fit that features an invisible full-length gusset. They wear like butter and are totally opaque, yet not too thick under other clothes. Translation: you’ll find a ton of reasons to wear them. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available color combinations: 9

13 This Stylish Period Panty Made With Organic Cotton Thinx Menstrual Underwear Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re willing to splurge, these Thinx hiphugger period panties with a mesh waistband are a nice pick-me-up when you don’t want a plain brief but do want the practicality of leak-proof underwear. The pair comes with ultra-absorbent leak protection and odor-controlling fabric, plus GOTS-certified organic cotton, so you’ll have one less thing to worry about during your time of the month. One pair holds the equivalent of three tampons, and they’re easy to care for on a gentle machine cycle. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

14 This Sports Bra With A Phone Pocket And Cable Port Tfscloin Sports Bra With Pocket Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still looking for a convenient way to stash your phone on walks or jogs, this sports bra could be a game-changer. The racerback bra features a pocket in the back that holds your smartphone snugly, and even features a tangle-free headphone port. The racerback bra is moisture-wicking and soft to the touch, making it one you’ll want to reach for even on recovery days as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

15 This High-Waisted Underwear With Secret Pockets ToBeInStyle High-Waisted Briefs With Pockets (6 Pairs) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or want secure storage on a night out, the zippered pockets on these high-waisted briefs are a serious bonus. They’re retro-chic, supportive, and so comfortable (shoppers are obsessed!) plus the pocket is just the right size for those small items you’d want to keep close to your person. “They fit remarkably well, are comfortable, and I can't even tell when I have my credit cards or cash stashed in the pocket,” a reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available color combinations: 4

16 A Seamless Bra That Looks Like A Tank Under Daring Tops Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bra that’s perfect under oversized sweaters or slouchy tees, this V-neck bra is the one. The pullover bralette looks like a tank under off-the-shoulder styles yet is also completely discreet beneath thinner blouses due to its seamless build. It comes with removable padding if you still want that extra structure — or don’t. Either way, you have a winner: “This bra is ridiculously soft and comfortable...It stays in place, doesn’t ride up, and feels better than going braless,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 17

17 The Underwear So Comfortable It Has 40,000 Stellar Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Underwear (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These hipster panties are a cult favorite among Amazon shoppers — they’re stylish, silky to the touch, and full-coverage yet virtually disappear under clothes. Not to mention, you get three pairs of cute, quality underwear for just under $15. “I just bought these for the second time — exact same ones, long before they wore out, just because they're all I want to wear,” one five-star reviewer wrote in their update. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available color combinations: 29

18 These Pasties With Tabs That Create Subtle Lift Promking Invisible Adhesive Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adhesive silicone petals are similar to sticky bras in that they’re ideal for invisible coverage underneath daring outfits, but a key design difference here imparts extra lift. There’s a sticky tab at the top that can be used to create a smooth, lifted silhouette for strapless or backless garments (and may feel more secure if you prefer extra coverage). Shoppers were especially pleased to note they wore comfortably all day, even in summer heat, and easy to remove at the end of the day or night. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

19 Some Cooling Underwear That Gets Five Stars For Workouts Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Underwear Amazon $11 See On Amazon The perfect panties for athletes or anyone on the go, these moisture-wicking undies are cute, comfortable, and temperature-regulating. The briefs will keep you feeling fresh thanks to targeted cooling panels, while a tagless design and 100% cotton gusset finishes them off in everyday comfort. “I bought them to wear to the gym or during workouts. They wick away sweat and dry quickly. They're super comfortable. And very minimal visible panty line. I now wear them all the time, because they're so cozy,” one fan wrote. Get them in bikini briefs or a retro high-cut style. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available color combinations: 2

20 A Travel-Ready Set Of Hypoallergenic Nipple Covers QUXIANG Nipple Covers (5 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re not feeling a bra but still prefer a little coverage, these sticky nipple covers will be your saving grace. These covers are made from smooth, medical-grade silicone with a 2.75-inch diameter and a tapered edge that’s precisely contoured for a seamless fit. Use each pair in this pack of five again and again — the zippered travel case makes them easy to pop in a suitcase or bag. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1