9 Off Campus-Coded Picks To Channel Your Inner Briar U Girlies

As an Off Campus fan, I want the swoon-worthy Garrett Graham as my boyfriend, the uber-supportive Allie Hayes as my bestie, and Hannah Wells’ glorious singing voice. Why is that too much to ask? While I wait for the universe to deliver me a hot hockey boy, I’m manifesting the next best thing: the entire Briar U aesthetic — and it’s actually attainable.

I’ve been shamelessly pinning Allie and Hannah’s outfits. So many of their looks are a masterclass in effortless cool, whether they’re heading to class or a party. From Hannah’s colorful sweaters to Allie’s cutout LBDs, everything feels put-together and wearable. (Am I currently a college student? No. Will I dress like one anyway? Absolutely.)

As it turns out, my fashion daydreams aren't just contained to my own private Pinterest boards. The rest of the Bustle staff has caught the exact same style bug, and analyzing the characters' outfits is now our official watercooler pastime.

Naturally, I polled the Bustle staff for the Off Campus-coded wardrobe choices they’re planning to recreate IRL. The results are a glorious mix of lingerie, outerwear, and even a special gadget that led to Garrett’s now-iconic peekaboo moment. Consider this the ultimate shopping list to channel Briar U energy while waiting for Season 2. You’re welcome.

The Communal Roomie Staple

One of the cutest parts of Off Campus (outside of the yearning and fake-dating-to-lovers trope, of course) was spotting the clothing pieces that Allie and Hannah shared throughout the season, as true college roomies would do. The red suede jacket Allie wears to the block party is then borrowed by Hannah during the karaoke scene, and although they both have such different styles it looked equally cool on each of them. Who knew a red suede jacket could be a closet staple?! — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

The Effortless Cool-Girl Top

While many fans are obsessing over how to get Allie’s iconic shaggy hairdo, I can’t stop thinking about her effortless cool-girl style. One of my favorite moments is when she wore a cutout Diesel top. You can style the versatile tee as a casual look like Allie did with bright red track pants or dress it up for a fun night out.” — Gaby Bondi, entertainment editor

The Vintage Denim Upgrade

Just like everyone else, I'm obsessed with Allie's denim jumpsuit, as well as her long sleeve denim corset top. (Give me her whole wardrobe, honestly.) To recreate the looks for summer, I've been eyeing this vest from Madewell. The buttons give off the same vintage energy while the cutout is flirty and cute — an easy way to capture the vibe of the show. — Carolyn Steber, lifestyle and wellness writer

The Lazy-Girl Collegiate Fleece

It’s been a hot minute since I graduated from college, but I am absolutely living for collegiate style after watching Off Campus. The show’s recent collab with American Eagle is just *chef’s kiss*. As a thirtysomething, I’m not wearing anything that says “university” anymore, but I’m down for a lightweight fleece with the B (for Briar U) insignia. It’s giving lazy girl, but make it cute. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

The Ultimate Boudoir Glam

Allie’s red silk robe in the first episode is everything. I have a short, green silk robe, but now I want a long red floral one like hers. It's glam! But still relaxed and comfy. — Hannah Orenstein, deputy editor of lifestyle and wellness

The "Boy Hot" Satin Shorts

Wellsy may have been dressing "boy hot" when putting together her bunny outfit for the dynamic duos party, but the white satin shorts she wore are actually such an on-trend piece on their own. This lace-trimmed pair from Reformation is surprisingly wearable — instead of a matching corset and knee-high boots, I’d probably opt for a graphic tee and some sneakers for a comfy yet still cute vibe. — AM

The Main-Character Accessory

I know Hannah’s pink, emotional support helmet is having a meme-worthy moment, but I’m actually obsessed with her pink headphones. They delicately push back her bob, and somehow pair perfectly with all of her ‘fits no matter what color she wears. Need. — KC

The Fantasy Sheer Bra

As a bra-hater, I was surprised that Off Campus practically rekindled my love for a slinky lace bra. So I scoured the internet for the exact ones Hannah wore. Behold, this Simone Pérèle sheer demi bra she wears in her NSFW fantasy. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

The Nostalgic Corset Silhouette

Like pretty much everyone watching Off Campus, I was instantly a fan of Allie's style. Her Drunk Shakespeare outfit was a personal favorite, and it reminded me how much I love a corset silhouette. Navy blue is in my color palette, too, so this look went on my inspo board right away. Even though her exact top is sold out, this corset from Guizio is a great alternative. — Hannah Kerns, associate editor of dating and lifestyle, Elite Daily

The Date-Night Striped Knit

Remember that scene when Garrett picks Hannah up outside the school because Justin is looking? Yeah, I was looking at something else: her striped sweater. This one from ba&sh looks a bit sleeker and is definitely making it to my date-night wardrobe. — AL