Olive & June’s Newest Press-On Nails Are A Summertime Vibe

Right in time for the warmer months, the cult-fave brand Olive & June has paired up with Gen Z TikToker, Riley Hubatka, to create six new colorful press-on nail designs for your each and every mood. Known for her unique manicures and relatable TikToks, Hubatka is no stranger to changing up her look, most often opting for creative and colorful nail art that inspires her followers to experiment and truly go for bold.

At $12 each, the designs range from understated, soft pink shimmers, to trendy brown-hued swirls inspired by your morning latte. What’s more, the nails themselves are made from 94% post-consumer recycled materials, and the glue that comes with the kit leaves your natural nails healthy — which means switching up your look from day to day can be completely guilt (and damage) free.

After a serious uptick in interest over the last couple years (when a lot of people couldn’t just go to a salon to get their nails done), press-ons quickly became the easiest alternative for those who need a fresh manicure in their lives — and even in 2022, it seems many aren’t willing to give up the statement-making quick fix just yet...

Olive & June

On red carpets and beyond, manicures have seemingly been taking centerstage amongst even the fiercest fashion and beauty looks — with glistening chrome nails, festival-ready holographic styles, and Y2K takes on the ever-classic French mani leading the trend. And while not everyone possesses the skills to create enviable nail art like some of the top celebrity nail techs, press-ons make it that much more attainable.