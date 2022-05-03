After walking the famous Met Gala steps in a dreamy, glittering purple gown, Olivia Rodrigo switched things up for the annual after-party. Though she was forced to throw her own Grammys after-party, the "good 4 u" singer attended the gala’s star-studded event Monday night, alongside Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and more. Like her fellow style stars, Rodrigo went just as hard with her look.

Opting for a second Versace look, she changed into a hot pink houndstooth mini dress with a mesh, corseted bodice that shone through dual side cut-outs. She styled the colorful tweed dress with the fashion house's popular Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps, in a shiny, patent black. (ICYMI; Nicola Peltz just wore the same shoes in white to marry Brooklyn Beckham last month.)

The statement-making heels — which she paired with sheer black tights — boast a double-stacked platform, crystal-adorned ankle straps, and Versace’s signature Medusa charm. They served as the perfect shoe to ground her Clueless-inspired look.

Continuing the Y2K theme from earlier in the night, the 19-year-old singer wove her hair into braided pigtails. Rodrigo then accessorized with a stack of edgy necklaces, a glossy, hot pink clutch, and dangly purple earrings — essentially, the perfect look to celebrate her second-ever Met Gala.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images