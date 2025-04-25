Understatement incoming: Olivia Rodrigo’s vocal range is impressive. I mean, have you heard her belt out “good 4 u”? Her sartorial one, however, is equally if not more riveting.

Onstage, the “deja vu” songstress takes on the alter-ego of a high-fashion punk princess, wearing cult-followed designers like Ludovic de Saint Sernin and his signature spicy lace-up corsetry, risqué bedazzled bras and undies, and other edgy staples like combat boots and mesh stockings. During her downtime, she prefers retro styles, wearing classic polka dots, halter, A-line midis, and other '50s-inspired elements. It’s on the red carpet, however, that she really shines.

The singer trades the raucous of her typical netted, studded, laced-up tour uniforms for sleek, minimalist options like 90s-style slip dresses, streamlined little black dresses, albeit with gaping cutouts, and column frocks from the fashion archives. Her recent look to attend Planned Parenthood’s New York Gala, where she received the company’s Catalyst of Change Award, was even more immaculate.

Olivia’s Bridal White Gown

On Thursday, April 24, the HSMTMTS alumna attended the gala, which recognized her advocacy for reproductive rights. (During her GUTS tour, she launched Fund 4 Good, which “is committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls,” and has donated over $2 million to the National Network of Abortion.)

To commemorate the big night and the massive honor, she looked to Gucci to dress her. Looking rather bridal, Rodrigo’s choice was a glorious criss-cross halter strap column dress in a pristine ivory hue. Her neckline featured a crystal-encrusted horsebit accent, the label’s signature equestrian-inspired icon seen on its bags and shoes, which framed her décolletage-baring scoop neckline.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To match her gown’s hardware, the “drivers license” singer accessorized with metallic silver pieces, including heeled sandals and a shiny shoulder bag.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Low-Key Glam

Leaning into her look’s minimalism, she completed the look with ultra sleek hair, parted in the middle, à la Gen Z. Meanwhile, her glam had touches of pinks on her cheeks and her glossed-up lips.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What a legend.