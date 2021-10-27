Ever since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single “Driver’s License” back in January, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter has captured the country’s attention— and not just for her catchy chart-topping hits. Her signature nostalgic-with-a-Gen Z-twist fashion and beauty styles continue to turn heads. Every red carpet or street look the singer wears proves to be a trendsetting moment — especially when it comes to recreating some of the most popular ’90s and early aughts hairstyles. Most recently, it’s Rodrigo’s braided pigtails that prove the ‘do is back in a big way.

Rodrigo wore your go-to childhood hairstyle at an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Oct. 26 — a look she’s rocked several times before. But the “good 4 u” songstress accentuated them with another retro style: She tied her two low braided pigtails at both the tops and ends with lime green ribbons. (If you didn’t tie a silk ribbon over your updo in middle school, did you even grow up in the early 2000s?) The ribbons were a perfect match to both Rodrigo’s daytime outfit — a plaid corset with black lace trim and gold-green lamé skirt — and her look on the show — a feathered neon blouse and short leather skirt. Tied in little bows, the nostalgic accessory added a touch of playfulness to the star’s style.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you follow the musician, you already know of her other chic takes on classic pigtails. Back in June, Rodrigo wore cute bubble pigtails at her Sour Prom concert film release party. And in September, she styled half of her hair in high pigtails at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Still not convinced the ’90s beauty trend is back? Besides Rodrigo, celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Tessa Thompson, and more have recently rocked the look. Love ‘em or hate them, braided pigtails are most definitely experiencing a major resurgence.