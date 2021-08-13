Since making a splash in January of this year with her extremely catchy (and extremely sad) debut single, “driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become a teen pop icon. Like all of her karaoke-worthy hits on her new album Sour, the former Disney star has also been steadily churning out head-turning fashion looks, many of which seem to have been plucked straight from the early 2000s — from sequined butterfly tops to graphic tees and flared pants. But in the case of her hair, the star seems to pull continuously from the ‘90s.

Rodrigo may have just turned 18, but her Baby Spice-inspired pigtails and bedazzled hairpins feel fresh — and they totally work for her. The crooner mostly has Clayton Hawkins to thank for a lot of her hairstyles. The hair pro, who also works closely with stars like Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, and Elizabeth Olsen, even crafted the pretty waves Rodrigo recently sported to the White House (in a very Cher Horowitz-esque plaid skirt suit).

She isn’t the only celebrity pulling archival fashion and beauty looks from the 1990s and early aughts and bringing them into today. A-listers like Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, and Lizzo have recently been spotted proudly wearing mullets, claw clips, and oversized barrettes, respectively.

Below, see 8 of Oliva Rodrigo’s best ‘90s hairstyles.

1 Baby Spice Pigtails When it comes to her music, Rodrigo seems to draw influence from pop-punk stars like Avril Lavigne and Paramore’s Hayley Williams. In this snap from early June, she seems to have taken fashion inspo from them as well, sporting a plaid minidress and buckled platform boots with ‘90s-inspired high pigtails.

2 Flower Pins In one of Rodrigo’s most epic music videos, she dances around in a cheerleading uniform, black opera-length gloves, and little floral clips on both sides of her hair (remember those?).

3 Classic Barrettes Rodrigo’s oversized barrettes and slightly zigzagged part felt so ‘90s — especially when paired with Vans, a graphic top, and a miniskirt. Her shoutout to Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” one of the most popular songs from the era, really drove the theme home.

4 Braided Tendrils YouTube At the end of June, Rodrigo dropped “Sour Prom,” a 27-minute visual masterpiece that sees her perform several songs from the Sour album. The aesthetic had an ‘80s feel to it, what with the balloon arches, gold foil streamers, and, of course, her metallic blue dress. But it was her face-framing braids that felt distinctly ‘90s.

5 Bubble Ponytails To celebrate her “Sour Prom” video, Rodrigo held an after party in L.A., posing in prom-themed photos on a rooftop with several of her besties. She opted for a pink Betsey Johnson slip dress (so ‘90s) and equally nostalgic bubble pigtails.

6 A Single Braid Back in January, after releasing “driver’s license,” Hawkins snapped this post of Rodrigo with wavy, natural-looking locks, fun face stickers, and a single, mini braid.

7 Stacked Hairpins To count down to the release of Sour, Rodrigo posted this stunning, gold-tinted polaroid in which she wears a stack of pins on one side of her hair. The bobby pin-like accessories fittingly spelled out “sour” — and recalled the multiple pin trend of the ‘90s.