Much like Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which served 11 out of 11 hit tracks, the singer’s looks for Grammys weekend were three for three.

On Saturday night, Rodrigo wore a cheeky (*wink wink*) mini dress at the pre-Grammys gala and at the 2023 Recording Academy Awards proper, she opted for a playful, panty-flaunting slip dress — looks that firmly cement her status as a style star. From there, the “deja vu” singer ended Grammys weekend with a bang, slipping into a dazzling sequin number for the after-party.

Making a case for keyhole cut-outs, the Disney alum opted for a shimmering LBD for the post-awards show festivities which. Along with a revealing neckline, the dazzling number featured bell sleeves and an open-back design. She paired the dress with her footwear of choice, peep-toe platforms — also in inky black.

Keeping everything else simple, Rodrigo donned a minimal beauty look featuring neutral tones and barely-there eye makeup, with her hair styled in tousled curls. This dark and sultry ensemble is a stark contrast from her 2022 Grammys after-party look (a turquoise high-low dress with a rhinestone butterfly), which was more fitting of the punk prom aesthetic her album is known for.

Whichever end of the style pendulum she decides to swing, Rodrigo always does it right.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

