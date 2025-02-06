Olivia Rodrigo is a rock star through and through. The singer has perfectly reinvented the early 2000s punk-rock aesthetic for today, adding some frilly and feminine touches to her looks. From naked elements on classic little black dresses to bringing back Hot Topic-esque grommets, Rodrigo makes her outfits feel modern and nostalgic.

She’s even taken her style to Lancôme as the beauty brand’s new face. In her latest campaign, Rodrigo put an elevated spin on some of her signature ’fits, including a sheer dress that makes the LBD look avant-garde.

Olivia’s Sequined Romper

In her new campaign video, Rodrigo wore a strapless black romper with sequins, adding some major glamour. She embraced the pantless trend by pairing the uber-short romper with sheer black tights.

Instagram/Lancôme

She accessorized with intricate silver bobble earrings and completed her look with patent leather knee-high boots.

Instagram/Lancôme

Olivia’s Sheer Look

In a separate campaign photo, Rodrigo chose a very high-fashion LBD. She donned a sleeveless, floor-length black gown with a turtleneck collar and sheer panels that bared her midriff and black underwear.

The sheer fabric flowed into a leathery textured skirt, adding some rock star edge. She completed the look with black platform heels, adding even more height to her ensemble.

Lancôme

Olivia’s First Lancôme Look

In November, Rodrigo announced her role as the new face of Lancôme in a look that perfectly fits her rock star energy. She wore a strapless metallic silver bustier featuring gray stripes outlining her fitted corset.

She paired the garment with black short shorts and sheer tights — a lingerie-coded choice — and completed her outfit with a pair of black lace-up combat boots.

Instagram / Lancôme

Rodrigo’s rock star looks are never a bad idea, right?