Olivia Rodrigo knows how to be a rock star. Over the years, the singer established her frilly punk-coded aesthetic with pop-rock albums like Sour and Guts, making polka dots, combat boots, and vintage rock tees some of her fashion signatures. But no matter where she goes, she finds a way to add a spicy twist, like glitzy bras or a lingerie-coded black dress.

On Jan. 30, Rodrigo performed at Los Angeles’ FireAid Benefit Concert, which featured a star-studded lineup including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and No Doubt. The event was a fundraiser for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, and Rodrigo stayed true to herself by bringing true rock star vibes — and forgetting to wear pants.

Olivia’s Sheer Look

For her concert outfit, Rodrigo put a spicy twist on her classic punk-rock aesthetic. In the spirit of her Guts track “Lacy,” she donned a sheer black blouse with an off-shoulder neckline, sequined bustier, and floral lace embroidery, which slightly showed off her midriff.

In true rock star fashion, she forgot to wear pants, instead pairing her top with high-waisted black knit shorts and some sheer black tights.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She stepped out on stage in matching knee-high lace-up combat boots, with string ties wrapped around the tops, adding subtle but effective rock star flair to her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia’s Backstage Look

Rodrigo’s look would translate effortlessly from stage to night out, even though she’s not one to resist getting cozy when she’s not performing.

While hanging out backstage with friends like Gracie Abrams and legends like Sir Rod Stewart, Rodrigo changed into a much more casual ensemble. She wore a white babydoll tee with a semi-cropped hem and classic fitted jeans.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She made the outfit a little more formal by wearing red patent leather ballet flats with extra-long straps, showing how you can look both comfortable and put together.