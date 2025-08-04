Olivia Rodrigo might even be a rockstar. The singer has spent the summer headlining festivals across the globe and bringing out legendary acts to perform alongside her. She’s held her own next to David Byrne of the Talking Heads at New York’s Governors Ball, the Cure’s Robert Smith at Glastonbury, and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Rodrigo is not only bringing rockstar energy to the stage — she’s embracing the aesthetic, too. Her festival wardrobe has taken on an edgy twist, with lace-up bodysuits and leather bras as staple pieces, and enough leopard print accessories, studded belts, and combat boots to outfit a small army of headbangers. Her Lolla 2025 look continued the pattern, with a sparkly nod to her pop princess roots.

Olivia’s Bustier & Micro Mini

Rodrigo took the stage on Friday, Aug. 1, in a lace-up, halter-neck bustier top and a matching micro mini skirt, bedazzled entirely in her signature light purple hue. She wore a pair of knee-high combat boots and neutral fishnet stockings for an added touch of edge.

The look combined the girly glitz of her debut album, SOUR, with the rocker chic vibe of her sophomore project, GUTS — creating a ‘fit that was part sweet, part sour, and 100% her.

Joshua Applegate/WireImage/Getty Images

She Also Wore A Potential Easter Egg

Rodrigo’s Lolla look wasn’t her only fashion moment to make waves over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, the star played the final show of her GUTS tour at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada. When she reemerged to play the encore, she was sporting a red shirt featuring a giant, sparkly number “3.”

Could this be a sign her third album is on the horizon? Coupled with some cryptic posters ahead of her Lollapalooza performance, there’s certainly hope for more music from Rodrigo soon.