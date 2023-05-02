Every year on the first Monday in May, the most beloved A-listers arrive on the legendary steps of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in the hopes of completely shutting down the carpet. And for 2023’s annual celebration, celebrities and top fashion designers in the industry have been tasked with honoring a late great, with “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” as the theme.

The night featured countless nods at the silver-haired legend (with Jessica Chastain ditching her signature copper tresses for an ice blonde hue). Yet perhaps the reigning hair trend when it comes to 2023’s Met Gala: Audrey Hepburn-inspired micro bangs, which have so far been spotted on Emily Ratajkowski, Lily James — and now Olivia Rodrigo.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...