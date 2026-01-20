When Olivia Rodrigo traded in her signature Dr. Martens combat boots for Miu Miu ballet flats during her exclusive one-night-only concert last October, it wasn’t a random style pivot; it was an Easter egg that signaled an upcoming new era — in fashion.

The singer’s latest phase was unveiled on Monday, Jan. 19, when Miu Miu dropped its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign titled “On Cloud Nine.” For the shoot, Rodrigo wore a series of chic looks that cemented her as a fashion it girl, especially since the endorsement deal had her joining the ranks of other Miu Miu darlings like Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Kylie Jenner.

Olivia’s Babydoll Dress

Rodrigo is known for her punk princess attire; her GUTS Tour uniform was made up of leather clothes, fishnet stockings, and boots. But she was almost unrecognizable in her Miu Miu materials, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth.

Instead of a hard-edged vibe, Rodrigo’s look was soft and feminine in a mock-neck babydoll minidress with long sleeves. Pale pink flowers were painted on its white base, akin to grandma-approved floral wallpaper patterns. (The retro, nana-inspired design is primed to be one of 2026’s biggest prints, so expect to see more delicate florals in muted tones in the coming months.)

The dress was also bedazzled, featuring a makeshift bib adorned with red and white crystals and delineated by huge ruby-esque gemstones.

The final touch was a pair of shield sunglasses with a cool white base.

Her Cropped Vest

Rodrigo’s second look was a balance of preppy and utilitarian. She layered a knitted cardigan over a collared button-down, both cut along the torso and made to resemble aprons with scraps of fabric as its fasteners.

The preppy layers were styled with loose black trousers, which were slung low enough to reveal the underwear’s garterized waistband. (The exposed-undies look is a Miu Miu signature.) As for accessories, Rodrigo wore a brown belt, chunky braided slides, and the Utilitaire bag.

Secure The Bag

The new roomy utilitarian work bag (hence the name) features multiple pockets, as well as a detachable strap, allowing wearers to easily switch from a crossbody style to a shoulder bag. You can add this versatile piece to your wardrobe for $3,700.