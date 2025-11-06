Olivia Rodrigo's Nakedest Looks, From Lace Catsuits To Backless Gowns

Since releasing “drivers license” in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo’s stardom has skyrocketed. She went from a Disney Channel darling, starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, to a verified pop-punk princess, gracing the stages of Glastonbury and Lollapalooza, and stocking her shelves with Grammy awards. As if that wasn’t enough, she’s also staked her claim as a style icon.

Rodrigo embraces the tenets of grunge in her wardrobe, as well as her music. Her edgy personal style is a far cry from her Disney roots. Her closet it full of vintage dresses, black leather, and metal grommet accents — “I like pieces that are kind of funky and weird,” she told British Vogue in 2021, citing Zoë Kravitz as her fashion inspo — and she tends to infuse her ‘fits with the popular naked dressing trend. Check out some of her best looks below.

Olivia’s Lolla Leotard

When Rodrigo headlined Lollapalooza Chile in March 2025, she drew massive crowds, and wore her most risqué concert look to date, donning a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin bodysuit, paired with her signature knee-high Doc Martens. The cherry red leotard featured corset-style lacing up the front, a V-shaped cutout along the neckline, and two more above her hips.

1 / 2

Her Backless Grammys Gown

Rodrigo is partial to an archival look. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she wore a slinky black gown from Versace’s autumn/winter 2000 collection. The halter-neck dress featured a plunging neckline, and an almost entirely backless design.

1 / 2

21st Birthday Glam

There’s no bigger party than your 21st birthday celebration, and when Rodrigo turned 21 last year, she dressed for the occasion. In a Feb. 19, 2024 Instagram post, she wore a Grecian-inspired Alaia mini dress, from the label’s spring 1991 collection. The vintage dress featured black leather straps wrapped around the waist and under the bust, a plunging neckline, and a cheeky cutout on the side of her hip.

1 / 2

A Little Sparkle

Rodrigo may be punk rock, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to a bit of glitter. To celebrate the launch of her album Guts in 2023, Rodrigo wore a cropped white button-down, paired with a low-waisted, gold sequin miniskirt from Todd Oldham’s spring/summer 1995 collection.

She added a black shoulder bag, and a pair of naked shoes with see-through straps to complete the look.

A Knight-Out Look

While hitting the town with bestie Conan Gray back in May 2022, Rodrigo served one of her edgiest looks to date, rocking a see-through, chainmail mini dress, which revealed her black, high-waisted undies and strapless bra underneath.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Rodrigo added black platform heels, a leather handbag, silver earring, and a spiked choker necklace for a grunge effect.

Olivia’s Sheer AMAs Gown

Rodrigo loves a see-through look. She wore another stunning sheer dress, this one, from David Koma, to the AMAs back in November 2021. The periwinkle dress was covered in shimmery, translucent sequins, revealing the outline of her high-waisted undies underneath. A puff of baby blue feathers at the skirt’s hem made the look.

1 / 2

A Spicy LBD

Rodrigo proved that the LBD doesn’t have to be boring at the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Sep. 2021. The singer wore a Saint Laurent column dress with a curved, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit to the fête, adding intrigue to a tried-and-true design.

1 / 2

Lacy, Oh Lacy

Before Rodrigo’s song “Lacy” came out in 2023, she was delivering lacy looks at the 2021 Met Gala, in a black, off-the shoulder catsuit from Saint Laurent. The semi-sheer, lace bodysuit showed off her black undies, and black feathers covered her chest and upper arms.

1 / 2

When it comes to style, Rodrigo’s always had guts.