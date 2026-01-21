When it comes to scents, the chicest style stars either 1) have their own fragrance, or 2) represent a bold fragrance. Olivia falls into the latter category.

This time last year — two months after she was appointed Lancôme’s ambassador — the “good 4 u” songstress appeared in the campaign for its fruity and woody Idôle Power perfume wearing a sequin black bodysuit. Now, she’s back for the brand’s new Idôle Peach ‘N Roses, a fruitier, more floral take on the OG blend. And just like before, she starred in its corresponding materials, giving fans a blueprint for how to smell (and dress) like her.

Olivia’s Persimmon ‘Fit

In the Lancôme video, posted early this week, Rodrigo posed in a zesty minidress that seemingly nodded to the aroma’s strongest notes: red berries, peach, and velvety rose. It came in a vivid persimmon hue, which happens to be on Pinterest’s roundup of trending 2026 colors. (So expect to see more of this vibrant tone among your faves.)

Since Rodrigo’s figure-hugging dress was already bright, the construction was on the simpler side. It featured long sleeves, a mock neck, and a ruched, asymmetrical hemline.

To balance out her look, the HSMTMTS alum wore neutral, skin-matching peep-toe mules.

Finally, she adorned her ears with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings that popped against her long black hair.

The fruity floral scent is contained in an ombré orange bottle and is available in three sizes for $66 (0.85 fl. oz.), $122 (1.7 fl. oz.), and $149 (3.4 fl. oz.).

Her Victorian-Inspired LBD

Over the weekend, Rodrigo inadvertently proved she’s a style chameleon when she was spotted in Los Angeles in an effortless little black dress. Her off-duty look for spending quality time with her family was a long-sleeved A-line mini from Dôen ($398). For a hint of drama, it featured a Victorian-inspired lace collar and cuffs.

She preppified the ‘fit with Dr. Martens Mary Janes ($150) and schoolgirl-style white socks. For an unexpected touch, she threw on a summer-friendly woven handbag from RIXO’s collab with Dragon Diffusion.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

The range is impressive.