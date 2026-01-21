Celebrity Style
Olivia Rodrigo's Bold Minidress Showcased 1 Of 2026's Top Color Trends
The juicy hue is poised to paint the town orange.
When it comes to scents, the chicest style stars either 1) have their own fragrance, or 2) represent a bold fragrance. Olivia falls into the latter category.
This time last year — two months after she was appointed Lancôme’s ambassador — the “good 4 u” songstress appeared in the campaign for its fruity and woody Idôle Power perfume wearing a sequin black bodysuit. Now, she’s back for the brand’s new Idôle Peach ‘N Roses, a fruitier, more floral take on the OG blend. And just like before, she starred in its corresponding materials, giving fans a blueprint for how to smell (and dress) like her.
Olivia’s Persimmon ‘Fit
In the Lancôme video, posted early this week, Rodrigo posed in a zesty minidress that seemingly nodded to the aroma’s strongest notes: red berries, peach, and velvety rose. It came in a vivid persimmon hue, which happens to be on Pinterest’s roundup of trending 2026 colors. (So expect to see more of this vibrant tone among your faves.)
Since Rodrigo’s figure-hugging dress was already bright, the construction was on the simpler side. It featured long sleeves, a mock neck, and a ruched, asymmetrical hemline.
To balance out her look, the HSMTMTS alum wore neutral, skin-matching peep-toe mules.
Finally, she adorned her ears with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings that popped against her long black hair.
The fruity floral scent is contained in an ombré orange bottle and is available in three sizes for $66 (0.85 fl. oz.), $122 (1.7 fl. oz.), and $149 (3.4 fl. oz.).
Her Victorian-Inspired LBD
Over the weekend, Rodrigo inadvertently proved she’s a style chameleon when she was spotted in Los Angeles in an effortless little black dress. Her off-duty look for spending quality time with her family was a long-sleeved A-line mini from Dôen ($398). For a hint of drama, it featured a Victorian-inspired lace collar and cuffs.
She preppified the ‘fit with Dr. Martens Mary Janes ($150) and schoolgirl-style white socks. For an unexpected touch, she threw on a summer-friendly woven handbag from RIXO’s collab with Dragon Diffusion.
The range is impressive.