Since humans have lived on Earth for millennia, civilizations have moved through several markers of time. These days, the most popular ones still include the Gregorian calendar, the lunar calendar, and the latest unofficial installment, the celebrity one, which posits that January is prime bikini season.

Unlike regular humans, who relegate swimwear to summer, A-listers who operate on this timeline include Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Kylie Jenner. They’ve already rocked scantily clad bathing suits this month; yes, even in snowy locales. The latest to follow suit (no pun intended) is Olivia Rodrigo — in a fiery bikini, no less.

Olivia’s Beachside Look

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the “drivers license” songstress shared photos from her recent tropical getaway. Among selfies with her friends Tate McRae and Iris Apatow, she shared snaps of her activities in the idyllic location. One such undertaking was snorkeling.

Though her followers weren’t privy to the underwater creatures she saw, Rodrigo did share her snorkeling ’fit. The Disney alum wore a bikini set so vivid, the subaquatic life likely saw her coming, too. In a fiery red, she wore a simple triangle bikini and matching bottoms.

Her accessories, meanwhile, were functional: a snorkel and flippers.

Her New Campaign Drop

While Rodrigo was enjoying her downtime, her latest campaign for Lancôme was revealed, proving that work never sleeps when you’re a global pop star.

The singer was appointed the beauty behemoth’s ambassador in November and, months later, she’s back with a new ad for the brand’s Idôle Power fragrance. The scent, a fruity and woody iteration of the classic Idôle, features notes of Pomarose, reminiscent of candied apple, and creamy sandalwood. Bottles go from $68 (for a 0.85 fl. oz.) to $155 (for a 3.4 fl. oz.).

In the video, the “deja vu” artist wore a series of looks including a no-pants-inspired number. She wore a strapless bodysuit with boy shorts covered in sequins.

In another look, she was singing into a microphone channeling her punk princess aesthetic. The ensemble included a blue bustier top, a black pleated skirt à la a school girl uniform, cinched by a slinky chain belt. She paired the look with her now-signature combat boots.

Later, she switched her look to something spicier: a little black dress. Hers, however, featured a halter neckline and a dangerously low open back.

She’s a star.