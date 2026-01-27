Olivia Rodrigo is proving to be one of pop music’s foremost style chameleons. Within the same 24 hours, she fronted Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign in multiple preppy looks and Lancôme’s new perfume ad in a bright persimmon bodycon dress (aka Kardashian-core).

One week later, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, the “deja vu” hitmaker returned with another video for the beauty behemoth — this time, for the new Lash Idôle Curl Goddess mascara. And her new sartorial persona was drastically different than the ones from last week.

Olivia’s Leather ‘Fit

The “good 4 u” songstress is no stranger to edgy ensembles. Her onstage uniform typically includes leather apparel and combat boots, among other punk-inspired pieces. She embodied the same vibe to endorse Lancôme’s curl-inducing mascara. Straddling a dusty rose motorcycle, the HSMTMTS alum wore an all-leather look.

On top, she wore a strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline and visible boning. It also had a blink-and-you-miss-it dainty bow mid-torso for a coquettish touch. For a coordinated look, her top was styled with fitted leather pants tucked into knee-high stiletto boots, which were also made with (patent) leather. The all-black base served as the perfect backdrop for Lancôme’s rose gold tube to pop.

Her accessories were equally rock ‘n’ roll. Her earrings, for example, featured a diamond stud with silver spikes poking from behind her lobe. Meanwhile, she wore a silver cuff on one wrist, as well as dainty black and silver rings.

To highlight her long, curled lashes, the rest of her makeup was in a more muted peach-pink, including her glossed-up lips and eyelids covered in peachy shimmer — a nod to the mascara’s high-shine packaging.

Her Persimmon Dress

On Jan. 19, Rodrigo had already kick-started the beauty brand’s 2026 campaigns with the launch of the new Idôle Peach ‘N Roses fragrance.

Since the fruity blend of red berries, peach, and velvety rose was encased in an ombré orange rectangular bottle (similar to the OG Idôle variant), Rodrigo’s outfit in the video mimicked the product’s color palette. She wore a long-sleeved bodycon dress in a vibrant persimmon, which, per Pinterest, is predicted to be one of 2026’s most popular color trends.

Rounding out the glam look were her peep-toe mules.

The fashion whiplash is well worth it.