Olivia Wilde isn’t sartorially flashy, especially during her off-duty days. The Don’t Worry Darling director practically lives in sportswear. A quick scroll through Wilde’s outings on Getty will likely net more sports bra and leggings numbers than actual “going out” clothes. While she loves a functional ensemble, she can easily glam it up as well as — or even better than — the rest of fashion’s chicest. Take her latest red carpet look, for example.

Wilde attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala held on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Los Angeles event typically has a stacked guest list and this year was no different. The likes of Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, among many others were all present at the fête. With the rest of Hollywood’s darlings, Wilde proved her style mettle in a knockout ensemble.

Olivia’s Lacy Bustier Dress

Against the backdrop’s reds and the sea of black numbers on the carpet, Wilde’s entrance was an immediate standout for her choice of color: a lush fern green.

Apart from the hue, dressed in Erdem, her lacy confection wore a masterful play in proportions. Her top was utterly fitted and held up by the slinkiest dainty straps. Like its lingerie inspiration, the sheer bustier featured visible boning and dipped down to her hips.

As soon as the bustier reached her pelvis, however, the drop-waist detail ballooned into a frothy ball gown that hit just above the ankle, perfectly framing her metallic gold heels.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Peep Those Pockets

The color, the drop-waist silhouette, and the slightest hint of a high-low hem already separated Wilde’s look from typical red-carpet wardrobe choices. But there was one particularly impressive detail: pockets.

Chic dresses with pockets are fashion unicorns. Dresses rarely come with functional compartments. Since Wilde is the queen of practical ’fits, it only makes sense that she’d be the one to normalize pockets on red carpets. The director was ecstatic about it too. When she shared the look on Instagram, she captioned it, “POCKETS.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Styled by Karla Welch, Wilde rocked a statement Tiffany & Co. necklace dripping in diamonds — over 7 carats, to be exact. The rest of her look, however, was relatively low-key with beach waves and barely there makeup.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wilde normalizing pockets on gowns proves she’s for the people.