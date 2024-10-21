Selena Gomez perfected her red carpet style to a T. Loyal to the little black dress, Gomez typically sticks to the timeless wardrobe staple, regardless of its iteration. Whether it’s sparkly and bedazzled, accented with a cheeky cutout, or crafted as an itty-bitty tuxedo dress, the Only Murders in the Building star always turns heads in inky numbers.

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress switched it up, however, when she attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 19. Instead of donning her signature look, Gomez shocked audiences with her sartorial pivot. She showed out in a different color scheme (a deep midnight blue) and a spicy, exposed bra detail.

Selena’s Decadent Halter Number

The Los Angeles event, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, drew an A-list crowd — Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Ayo Edebiri included. In a swarm of frothy ball gowns, spicy naked dresses, and vintage underwear, Gomez completely stood out in her elegant style sensibilities.

Custom made by Alaïa, she wore a deep blue halter creation. Fitted to sculpt the contours of her body, the dress was crafted in lush velvet and featured a mermaid silhouette that flowed out into a train.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

It was the upper half of the ’fit, however, that added a whole new aesthetic layer. Her plunging scoop neckline dipped so low, it was past her décolletage. It fully — and intentionally — exposed her built-in bra. Fabricated in leather, it added a hint of edge to her otherwise regal ensemble.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Erin Walsh, Gomez’s go-to stylist, paired the look with several silver pieces from Tiffany & Co. including long earrings, wide cuffs, and rings. Instead of stacking up diamonds like other stars, the multi-hyphenate’s choice of metal jewelry perfectly complemented the cool-girl tonality of her leather.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She completed her look by styling her bob with a sleek, exaggerated side part (like a true millennial), and smoky eye makeup.

Another win.