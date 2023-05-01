It’s a known fact that Olivia Wilde’s red carpet style is spicy. And at the 2023 Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” the Don’t Worry Darling director melded saucy details with a meaningful homage.

Wilde’s stunning white dress actually referenced the late designer’s Chloe Violin Dress, which he debuted in 1983. A thoughtful take on the white carpet? Yes please.

More to come...

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images