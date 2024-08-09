Poor millennials. They’ve witnessed the beloved contents of their wardrobes get eviscerated by Gen Zers. Skinny jeans, yoga pants, and even side parts, among others, have all been dubbed “cheugy,” aka the metaphorical style dumpster.

Fortunately, it girls like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski effectively resuscitate some outdated trends via contemporary styling techniques, making them more palatable to younger audiences. No one, however, loves an “ugly” trend more than Olivia Wilde. She’s the cheugiest of the bunch, rocking everything from belt bags to tie-dye.

Though fashion is cyclical, Wilde’s latest look is proof enough that she doesn’t wait for trends to boomerang back into the zeitgeist before stepping out in them. Case in point: the ’fit she wore to the Blink Twice premiere featuring a necklace style that dominated the 2010s.

Olivia’s ’90s-Inspired Slip Dress

Wilde, a director herself, attended her friend Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut on Thursday, Aug. 8. Keeping the spotlight away from her, she wore a decidedly low-key ensemble, choosing a nondescript black maxi dress in the style vein of ’90s minimalism.

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

Her “Cheugy” Accessory

Though the dress was perfectly fine, what stood out was her statement pendant necklace. It looked like a fashion time jump back into the era of Serena van der Woodsen. Back then, massive pendants — owls were a go-to shape — hung so low, they were practically against navels. They also featured some form of tassel or feather.

While the massive pendant is making a comeback in a shorter, more elegant iteration, Wilde’s take was more throwback than updated. She chose an amber-hued rock with a black tassel the looked like it was unearthed from the recesses of her jewelry box.

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

The O.C. alum topped off the look with platforms and an arm cuff, another blast from the past.

She’s Unabashedly Cheugy

It’s far from her first cheugy foray in recent years. In fact, she has a knack for taking “ugly” trends to red carpets. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, for example, she rocked a shimmery take on chevron. The Don’t Worry Darling director even paired the loud print with even louder opera gloves in red latex.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On a separate occasion, she donned a polka dot number with a peplum, another polarizing trend from style eras past.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She’s the cheugy queen.