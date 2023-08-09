As of May 2023, Beyoncé (and her eldest daughter, Blue) have been making their way across the world, performing her iconic Renaissance album for adoring fans — and will continue to tour through October of this year, too.

For nearly three hours most nights, Bey is all but singing her heart out and hitting intricate choreography alongside each word, with quick outfit changes that feature an eye-catching body harness, a full-on bumble bee moment, and a few disco ball-inspired couture pieces for good measure. Her honey blonde hair hue catches the stage lights thanks to her go-to colorist Rita Hazan, while her voluminous waves that stay fresh throughout each performance is the work of her stylist Neal Farinah. Though it’s her makeup that truly needs to stay on point throughout the evening affair, withstanding hot spotlights and a whole lot of sweat.

ICYMI — the hero product that keeps her glam in place and complexion a velvety matte has just been revealed.

Say hello to the ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray — a product that has already garnered some serious attention on BeautyTok and beyond. And Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, has revealed that throughout her most recent rainy performance in Washington, D.C., the water-resistant spray is what truly locked her unmoving glam in place.

Taking to Instagram to share a few close-up snaps of Bey’s glam, Lizama said that she is truly “built for the elements” and slays “rain or shine” — though it’s safe to say the ONE/SIZE waterproof setting spray does the same.

While the buzzy launch is currently out of stock pretty much everywhere (that’s just Queen Bey’s power TBH), you can opt in on Sephora’s site to be notified when it does become available again.