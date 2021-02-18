OPI Just Dropped $10 Press-On Nails In A Ton Of Cult Favorite Shades

If you're sick of looking down at your poorly executed home manicure, then here's some good news: OPI's press-on nails are here. It's the fan-favorite brand's first foray into the press-on world, and you can now score its most popular polish shades for your press-on manis. So, ya know, get ready to kiss those chipped nails goodbye.

For the first time ever, you can apply your favorite OPI shades without having to worry about coloring outside the lines. The press-ons come in all the signature colors you know and love, including Alpine Snow, Bubble Bath, Lincoln Park After Dark, and more. The limited edition collaboration between OPI and imPRESS Color Press-On Manicures (by KISS) is now available at Ulta and the imPRESS website for just $9.99 a pop.

Press-on manicures might have become your best friend during the pandemic when nail salons were closed. They're chip-proof, don't require dry time, and are healthier for your nails than gel manicures (there's no curing or aggressive removal required) — all you have to do is peel them off. The best part? It takes roughly two minutes to apply and look as though you just got your nails professionally done.

