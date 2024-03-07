In Hollywood, no awards show is more prestigious than the Oscars. Its red carpet is the crème de la crème and, as a result, the dress code veers more conservative. Even attendees who consistently embrace more daring looks, tone it down for the Academy Awards, reserving their most elegant and glamorous ensembles for the awards show.

Not these trendsetters, though. Since the ’90s, a select few daring dressers have pushed the boundaries of Oscars fashion. Unlike the Grammys, for example, where celebs free the nipple with abandon, at the Oscars, they definitely tone it down.

Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, both wore see-through garments in the early aughts. However, they went the high-fashion route, with voluminous skirts and subtly sheer tops. Zoë Kravitz, is another stylish example; In 2019, she wore nothing but a chainmail bra to the Oscars after-party.

Ahead of Oscars 2024 weekend, let’s take a trip down memory to see how the brightest style heroes throughout history made freeing the nipple utterly Oscar-worthy.

Claire Danes’ Minimalist Co-Ords

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Back in the ’90s, too few stars were taking risks on the Oscars red carpet. Danes, however, paved the way. To attend the 1997 Academy Awards, the actor discarded her bra and wore a fitted baby tee with a silken maxi skirt. It was minimalism at its finest.

Jennifer Lopez’s Two-Tone Glam

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

At the 2001 Academy Awards, Lopez donned this two-toned concoction from Chanel Haute Couture. The decadent number featured a gray chiffon bodice with an asymmetrical shoulder detail, while the billowing skirt was champagne-tinted. It was undeniably elegant.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Romantic Rocker Vibes

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress Paltrow wore to the 2002 Oscars would become infamous for its bare qualities. Regardless of critics’ negative reactions (and Paltrow saying she “should’ve worn a bra” in hindsight), I can confidently say: the actor utterly slayed.

The punky look featured a mesh tank and a billowing skirt — and it was decidedly ahead of its time. Kendall Jenner all but recreated the look at the 2022 Met Gala two decades later.

Cameron Diaz’s Exposed Thong LBD

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Two decades before the exposed thong look would become ubiquitous, Cameron Diaz was ahead of the trend. She took the undies-forward look for a spin at the 2000 Vanity Fair after-party in a lacy LBD with a deep, deep neckline. It also happened to be completely sheer.

Zoë Kravitz’s Gilded Bra

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2019 Oscars after-party, Zoë Kravitz wore a black maxi skirt from Saint Laurent with a ’90s minimalist aesthetic. She paired it with something less low-key and a whole lot more daring: an itty-bitty halter bra.

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The item in question was made out of 18-karat gold from the Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection — and is worth $24k.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Silver Number

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen of see-through ensembles Emily Ratajkowski wore yet another diaphanous design at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Save for two strategic seam placements that covered her nipples only, the metallic silver gown was utterly translucent, baring her taupe undies, too. I’ve included it on this list as an honorary mention, for obvious reasons.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Nipple Gems

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2023 Vanity Fair party, Sabrina Carpenter wore a sheer dress that featured embellished nipple covers in the shape of flowers. Instead of freeing her own, she covered them in glimmering crystals. The effect was surprisingly elegant and reminiscent of an ancient Greek goddess.