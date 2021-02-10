12 Red-Hot Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas That Are Perfect For Zoom

When it comes to Zoom dates, it’s all about what you’re wearing from the waist-up. And while you might have tons of practice when it comes to dressing for your daily corporate FaceTime meetings, you’re still trying to get a handle on outfits for Valentine's Day dates.

Fortunately, these Zoom dates allow for plenty of variety. Some forgo dressed-up attire since after all, they're still at their kitchen table. Others go all out in the hopes that a little glitz and glamour will remind them of the romantic outings that once were.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, your red, pink, and heart-covered date nights look a whole lot different than they did just a year ago, but you’re totally ready to embrace the change. As such, you’re going to be festive…with a capitol F.

Ahead, find great looks that you’re going to want to wear for all your Zoom Valentine’s Day dates — and beyond. With festive colors, embellishments, and details, these looks are perfect for a waist-up Zoom date, holiday or not. Scroll down for the best date outfit options this Valentine's Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For '90s Sex Appeal: Strappy, Satin Top Violeta Plus Size Satin Top Mango Size S-XXL $30 See on Mango Dress up (even if you're wearing jeans) with a '90s-inspired satin top in a Valentine's Day-approved tone of red.

2 For A Sweet Vibe: Ruffle Blouse A-Line Ruffle Embroidery Blouse & Other Stories Size 0-12 $89 See on & Other Stories Go for a sweet vibe with a yoke neck embroidered blouse that retails for less than $100.

3 For A Casual Look: Graphic Red T-Shirt Love Rocky & Butkus T-Shirt Zara Size S-L $30 See on Zara A T-shirt that says 1000 words, all having to do with love. Pair these with sweats or your favorite jeans, and feel perfectly festive and comfortable at the same time.

4 For A Chic Splurge: Heart-Print Top Heart-Print Collared Blouse Miu Miu Size 36-42 $1,450 See on Miu Miu For a splurge, consider one with a whimsical heart design, like this collared blouse from Miu Miu.

5 For A Warm Layer: Heart Print Turtleneck Natasha Zinko Heart Print Top Harrod's Size XS-L $355 See on Harrod's This top is great for layering under a jumper, cardigan, or even standing alone, keeping you cozy while Valentine's Day-friendly.

6 For A Bridgerton Reference: Puff Sleeve Dress Alice + Olivia Mina Pleated Sleeve Dress Farfetch Size XXXS-XL $308 See on Alice + Olivia Try a pretty pink dress that's festive without going over-the-top. This dress is perfect for Zoom because it packs a hard punch from the waist-up with its Victorian era, Bridergton-worthy puff sleeves.

7 For A Comfy Twist: Heart Print Sweats The Great The College Sweatshirt Shopbop Size 0-3 $215 See on Shopbop If you're the type to spend the holiday cuddling with your S.O., go for a comfortable sweatsuit with heart embroidery.

8 For A Sexy Moment: Bustier Top Anouki Heart Print Off-Shoulder Blouse Farfetch Size XS-L $526 See on Farfetch Is Valentine's Day your favorite holiday of the year? Go all out with this bustier top, complete with removable sleeves.

9 For A Romantic Outfit: Nap Dress The Athena Nap Dress Hill House Size XS-2XL $100 See on Hill House A sweet loungewear look that's far from pajamas, the ever-popular Nap Dress from Hill House is a great look for a romantic holiday.

10 For A Polished Look: Pussy-Bow Blouse Brock Collection Pussy-Bow Embroidered Silk-Blend Organza Blouse Net-a-Porter Size 0-8 $723 See on Net-a-Porter A printed top with just enough color has embroidered hearts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

11 For A Floral Spin: Cotton Mini Dress Batsheva Puff-Sleeve Floral-Print Cotton Mini Dress Matches Size 0-16 $395 See on Matches Opt for a cotton dress with the perfect palette for Valentine's Day. It will effortlessly take you through Spring, Summer, and even Fall too.