I love any excuse to get dolled up — New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Arbor Day, it doesn’t matter. While centering Valentine’s Day as the lover’s holiday may not be applicable every year, the idea of dressing up in my finest Barbie pink still tickles me.
Whether you’re a keen observer of the holiday in its true capitalist form (ie: boxes of chocolates, teddy bears, and diamonds) or just plan on celebrating a Galentine’s Day happy hour with your closest friends, a new dress is a priority. You’ve got to love yourself first, amiright?
But even if Valentine’s Day pink isn’t really in your usual color palette, varying shades of red or purple — and even black and white — will still make you feel wonderfully festive.
Dinner date at a romantic Italian spot? Drinks at a swanky new bar that’s trending on TikTok for its Instagram-bait backdrops? Sushi and sake with your work wife? Bottomless brunch with your mom? Literally any and every Valentine’s Day date setting you can think of, I’ve found a dress for.
Here, take a look through 30 Valentine’s Day dresses — from wonderfully kitschy heart prints to laid-back, minimalist vibes. Shop that and more right ahead.