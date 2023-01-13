I love any excuse to get dolled up — New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Arbor Day, it doesn’t matter. While centering Valentine’s Day as the lover’s holiday may not be applicable every year, the idea of dressing up in my finest Barbie pink still tickles me.

Whether you’re a keen observer of the holiday in its true capitalist form (ie: boxes of chocolates, teddy bears, and diamonds) or just plan on celebrating a Galentine’s Day happy hour with your closest friends, a new dress is a priority. You’ve got to love yourself first, amiright?

But even if Valentine’s Day pink isn’t really in your usual color palette, varying shades of red or purple — and even black and white — will still make you feel wonderfully festive.

Dinner date at a romantic Italian spot? Drinks at a swanky new bar that’s trending on TikTok for its Instagram-bait backdrops? Sushi and sake with your work wife? Bottomless brunch with your mom? Literally any and every Valentine’s Day date setting you can think of, I’ve found a dress for.

Here, take a look through 30 Valentine’s Day dresses — from wonderfully kitschy heart prints to laid-back, minimalist vibes. Shop that and more right ahead.

1 Knitted Open Back Detail Dress NA-KD Size XXS/XS-L/XL $44.95 See on NA-KD This knit midi dress has stolen my heart. Just look at that criss-cross, open back detail.

2 Collective The Label Exclusive Valentine Metallic Tiered Mini Dress ASOS Size 2-12 $108 See on ASOS OK, but this tiered metallic mini dress? Take my money immediately.

3 Puff Sleeve Satin Dress Eloquii Size 14-32 $139.95 See on Eloquii Eloquii is one of my favorite plus-size brands, carrying sizes 12-32. This adorable heart print feels just right for a cute picnic date.

4 Imade Knitted Long Sleeve Dress KAI Size XS-XXXL $335 See on KAI A bodycon is instantly leveled up with a unique neckline, like the jumbo braid on this knit dress.

5 Farai London Azelea Halter Neck Midi Dress Nordstrom Size XS-L $170 $136 See on Nordstrom The halter neck and waist cut-outs on this wavy print dress make it a unique night out look.

6 Puff Dress H&M Size XXS-XXL $149 See on H&M I am obsessed with this bubble dress from H&M. The scalloped cups are so cute, while the strappy details give it a little edge.

8 Showstopper Tulle Mini Dress Betsey Johnson Size S-L $109 See onn Betsey Johnson Betsey Johnson knows how to do super feminine, playful designs perfect for Valentine’s Day.

9 Bella Bow-Back Satin Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Size XS-XL $59 See on Urban Outfitters An unexpected design detail like, a bow in the back, is a great way to elevate a classic slip dress.

11 Women's Floral-Print Bell-Sleeve Tiered A-Line Dress Macy's Size 2-16 $129 See on Macy's This floral A-line dress is so whimsical and fun, especially paired with the pink tights and platforms.

12 Fit & Flare Twist-Front Cutout Midi Dress Old Navy Size XS-4X $36.99 $25 See on Old Navy Fit and flare dresses are a wardrobe staple, and the cut-out on this one take it from basic to bomb.

13 Leopard-Print Tiered Dress Vince Camuto Size XS-XL $129 See on Vince Camuto This magenta leopard print dress would be perfect for boozy brunch. Just sayin’.

14 Shailene Mesh Dress AFRM Size XXS-3X $88 See on AFRM I cannot get over this futuristic, kaleidoscope design. Definitely an unexpected Valentine’s Day look.

15 Ayra Dress Rendoll Lagos Size XS-XL $85.15 See on Rendoll Lagos Purple is a lesser-chosen hue of the holiday, which makes this dress surprising, but still holiday appropriate.

16 Tangerine Cross Neck Halter Dress KIN by Kristine Size 14/16-26 $80.95 $47.95 See on KIN by Kristine This halter neck bodycon in Valentine’s red is the perfect choice for a candlelit dinner.

17 Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Rib Midi Dress Gap Size XXS-XXL $79.95 See on Gap You can never go wrong with a sweater dress, and the subtle puff sleeves on this one elevate just enough.

18 Autumn Leaves | Dusty Rose Zelie For She Size 1X-2X $229 $199 See on Zelie For She This soft pink, tiered set is truly the stuff of love stories.

19 Rose Garden Brocade Dress Kate Spade Size 00-16 $278 See on Kate Spade A bold print is a personal favorite of mine, and the rose graphics make it festive without being corny.

20 Here For It Ribbed Turtleneck Puff Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dres Rebdolls Size S-5X $54.90 See on Rebdolls I cannot overstate how much I love a curve-hugging dress, and this lipstick red number is simply *chef’s kiss*.

21 Piper Cutout Dress Something by Sonjia Size S-3X $129 See on Something by Sonjia If you don’t want to go with a pink or red hue for the holiday, a black-and-white dress code can still do the trick — especially if it features cut-outs like this.

22 Lala Dress - Saly Rose Dairrablu Size XS-3XL $195 See on Diaarblu Wrap dresses are a favorite for any occasion, including Valentine’s Day.

23 The Drop Women's Athena V-neck Silky Midi Dress Amazon Size XXS-5X $59.90 $51.51 See on Amazon Purple may not be the first color you think of when you hear the words “Valentine’s Day,” but this jewel tone is sure to change your mind.

24 Sunset Strip Mini Dress Rumored Size XS-L $94 See on Rumored This heart print screams Valentine’s Day and I’m not mad about it.

25 Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress Aritzia Size 2XS-2XL $118 See on Aritzia I can’t get enough of slip dresses, particularly in this dreamy wine color.

27 Remington Clip Dot Lace Trim Dress Cupshe Size S-XL $34.99 See on Cupshe Hyper-feminine details like lace and polka-dots make this mini an absolute dream. It’s a great option if you’re shopping for something a little less on-the-nose.

28 Organza Petal Bandeau Bodycon Dress Nasty Gal Size 0-14 $162 $64.80 See on Nasty Gal For a more formal outing, this floral-inspired ruffle hem is just the move.

29 Marillis Dress Wray Size XXS-6XL $215 See on Wray Wray is one of my favorite brands due to its size inclusive (XXS-6XL), sustainable designs. Plus, this square neckline is a huge win.