30 Valentine’s Day Dresses That’ll Make You Feel Like An Absolute Queen

From hyper-festive to minimalist.

valentine's day dresses 2023
Courtesy of ASOS, H&M, Macy's
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I love any excuse to get dolled up — New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Arbor Day, it doesn’t matter. While centering Valentine’s Day as the lover’s holiday may not be applicable every year, the idea of dressing up in my finest Barbie pink still tickles me.

Whether you’re a keen observer of the holiday in its true capitalist form (ie: boxes of chocolates, teddy bears, and diamonds) or just plan on celebrating a Galentine’s Day happy hour with your closest friends, a new dress is a priority. You’ve got to love yourself first, amiright?

But even if Valentine’s Day pink isn’t really in your usual color palette, varying shades of red or purple — and even black and white — will still make you feel wonderfully festive.

Dinner date at a romantic Italian spot? Drinks at a swanky new bar that’s trending on TikTok for its Instagram-bait backdrops? Sushi and sake with your work wife? Bottomless brunch with your mom? Literally any and every Valentine’s Day date setting you can think of, I’ve found a dress for.

Here, take a look through 30 Valentine’s Day dresses — from wonderfully kitschy heart prints to laid-back, minimalist vibes. Shop that and more right ahead.

1

This knit midi dress has stolen my heart. Just look at that criss-cross, open back detail.

2

OK, but this tiered metallic mini dress? Take my money immediately.

3

Eloquii is one of my favorite plus-size brands, carrying sizes 12-32. This adorable heart print feels just right for a cute picnic date.

4

A bodycon is instantly leveled up with a unique neckline, like the jumbo braid on this knit dress.

5

The halter neck and waist cut-outs on this wavy print dress make it a unique night out look.

6

I am obsessed with this bubble dress from H&M. The scalloped cups are so cute, while the strappy details give it a little edge.

7

The Sammy B X Target collection for Black History Month is packed with must-haves, like this fuchsia mesh dress.

8

Betsey Johnson knows how to do super feminine, playful designs perfect for Valentine’s Day.

9

An unexpected design detail like, a bow in the back, is a great way to elevate a classic slip dress.

10

Celebs like Ashley Graham and Nicole Byer have both rocked this printed sweater dress with stunning results.

11

This floral A-line dress is so whimsical and fun, especially paired with the pink tights and platforms.

12

Fit and flare dresses are a wardrobe staple, and the cut-out on this one take it from basic to bomb.

13

This magenta leopard print dress would be perfect for boozy brunch. Just sayin’.

14

I cannot get over this futuristic, kaleidoscope design. Definitely an unexpected Valentine’s Day look.

15

Purple is a lesser-chosen hue of the holiday, which makes this dress surprising, but still holiday appropriate.

16

This halter neck bodycon in Valentine’s red is the perfect choice for a candlelit dinner.

17

You can never go wrong with a sweater dress, and the subtle puff sleeves on this one elevate just enough.

18

This soft pink, tiered set is truly the stuff of love stories.

19

A bold print is a personal favorite of mine, and the rose graphics make it festive without being corny.

20

I cannot overstate how much I love a curve-hugging dress, and this lipstick red number is simply *chef’s kiss*.

21

If you don’t want to go with a pink or red hue for the holiday, a black-and-white dress code can still do the trick — especially if it features cut-outs like this.

22

Wrap dresses are a favorite for any occasion, including Valentine’s Day.

23

Purple may not be the first color you think of when you hear the words “Valentine’s Day,” but this jewel tone is sure to change your mind.

24

This heart print screams Valentine’s Day and I’m not mad about it.

25

I can’t get enough of slip dresses, particularly in this dreamy wine color.

26

Cut-outs are firmly in the 2023 trend forecast. Try the trend in a baby pink on February 14.

27

Hyper-feminine details like lace and polka-dots make this mini an absolute dream. It’s a great option if you’re shopping for something a little less on-the-nose.

28

For a more formal outing, this floral-inspired ruffle hem is just the move.

29

Wray is one of my favorite brands due to its size inclusive (XXS-6XL), sustainable designs. Plus, this square neckline is a huge win.

30

Just wait until you see this ruffled number dancing in the wind.