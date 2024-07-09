Fashion girls have unlocked summer 2024’s most versatile accessory: scarves. From striped headscarves to paisley bandana bags à la Beyoncé, the humble fabric cut is an unsung wardrobe hero. The most inspired scarf-styling technique this season, however, is wearing the accessory as a top — just ask Sydney Sweeney.

Back in May, the Anyone But You star wore a strapless chocolate brown suede creation designed to resemble a bandana, akin to the Y2K-era going-out tops of yore — and her love for the style has only grown since then.

Over July 4 weekend, the actor DIY-ed a bandeau bra from a printed scarf, and the result was fashion excellence that should make its way to summer Pinterest boards everywhere.

Sydney’s Undies-Forward ’Fit

Last weekend, Sweeney looked ready to hit the beach in chic co-ords. The Euphoria star took a brown Miu Miu scarf (with a $295 price tag) and fashioned it into a bandeau bra, expertly folding it to show off its paisley trim pattern. Although the top was DIY, the print came in a matching flouncy micro miniskirt, which Sweeney wore for a streamlined look.

Sweeney and the Italian label are a match made in style heaven. For months, the actor has been wearing full Miu Miu looks — and, more specifically, outfits that show off her designer undies. Her latest ensemble didn’t stray all that far from her lingerie-forward approach.

The actor hung her itty-bitty skirt low on her hips, revealing navy blue swim bottoms. Like her usual sartorial M.O., the pair also featured the brand’s logo and a hint of its white drawstring.

Her Tote Costs $1,850

In keeping with her outfit’s summery vibe, she slung her choice of beachside bag: a minimalist canvas tote.

While canvas totes tend to be associated with running errands and commuting to and from work, her designer choice evoked quiet luxury. The gold hardware, brown leather straps, and ecru base fit the “sophisticated neutrals” palette the old money style is known for. And fittingly, her accessory came with a cool $1,850 price tag.

She further accessorized with dainty gold necklaces and a cutesy colorful phone case and strap.

Shop Her Look

Though her skirt is quickly selling out, Sweeney’s entire look is available to shop.

Another Miu Miu number for the books.