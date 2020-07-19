It is a bit of a needle in a haystack finding the best pajamas with built-in bras. More often than not, it’s easier to rotate in some camis with shelf bras or to simply sleep in a bra rather than trying to find an actual pajama set or cute nightgown with support. Fortunately, I found several versatile pajama sets that offer a nice range of structure, from a sleep chemise with a thin shelf bra to a lounge-worthy bodysuit with a bra included.

In terms of support, a shelf bra will offer the least amount of lift. They’re also the most likely to be comfortable since you only have a thin layer of fabric and an elastic band to adjust. Some padded sets can be almost as comfortable as a shelf bra if their pads are lightweight and flexible (like a low-impact sports bra), but you’ll also find sets with stiffer molded cups that offer more shaping. The most supportive option is the underwire, but most people don’t find them very comfortable for sleep, and they’ll usually be found on come-hither nightgowns.

Whatever level of chest support you're after, there's a sleepwear solution for you below. There are matching shorts sets, including buttery-soft camisoles and T-shirt pairs. Unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to find good flannel or silk pajama sets with chest support, so you won’t find those here — but, if you want cute separates for a range of climates, you can also find cooling camisoles and thermal tees with shelf bras listed.

These eight sleep-worthy options have different types of built-in bras that are all comfy, cozy, and supportive.

1 A Dainty Midi Chemise With Lightweight Support Arabella Ballet Nightgown This soft midi nightgown has a thin shelf bra for comfortable support, as well as delicate adjustable double straps. The rayon jersey is buttery smooth and fluttery, and washes up well in the machine, according to reviewers. A couple of shoppers noted that the armholes were cut low and occasionally displayed a flash of side-boob, but loved how lightweight and comfortable the nightgown was."Just the right amount of support without being constrictive," one shopper noted of the built-in bra, adding, "Doesn't hurt that it's feminine and cute to boot."

2 A T-Shirt Pajama Set With A Hidden Padded Bra ZMHaierle T-Shirt And Shorts Padded Shelf Bra Pajamas This T-shirt pajama set actually has wireless push-up bra cups for additional shaping. This set is made from a blend of super-soft modal with breathable cotton that's seriously comfy. The shorts won't dig or come untied thanks to an elastic waist, and they even have pockets. This pick doesn't have many reviews, but if you're in the market for a non-skimpy set to wear with houseguests around (or when you're traveling), these fit the bill — and they're made from a notoriously soft material. Also check out this T-shirt with a built-in bra if you're interested in pairing it with some of your own sleep shorts.

3 A Cozy Thermal Tee With A Bra That Can Be Paired With Any PJ Pant Rofala Thermal Built-In Bra Long Sleeve Yoga T-Shirt This long-sleeved T-shirt with a built-in bra was built for the yoga mat, but that soft and breathable cotton blend with a thermal lining is just right for bed on chilly nights, too. The fabric shelf bra has sewn-in contour cups for medium support and shaping. And it's safe to machine wash with a tumble dry. Pair with these bestselling cotton flannel pajama pants for a toasty set. "The selling point was the built-in bra," one shopper commented, adding, "The shirt is so smooth and soft; very well made."

4 This Sleek Nightgown With A Built-In Padded Bra H HIAMIGOS Tank Sleep Dress With Bra "It's weird how few options there are for a chemise with a little support," one fan wrote, commenting, "I really like this." This comfy tank nightgown has a lightweight shelf bra plus removable cups (similar to what you'd find in a swimsuit) for easy-to-doze-off-in shaping with support. The modal and spandex blend is soft and stretchy and available in both a scoop neck and spaghetti strap style. "The fabric feels so nice, you hardly know you are wearing anything. It was that comfortable," another reviewer raved. (And a few shoppers especially liked it for sleepwear that felt more covered during travel.)

5 A Lace-Trimmed Cami Pajama Set With A Lightweight Bra Ms Lovely Tank And Shorts Pajama Set With Lace Trim This cami and shorts set has a soft shelf bra that's lightly supportive. The racerback tank won't slide off your shoulders or get twisted overnight, and the shorts have a wider elastic waistband that's more comfortable to wear. Both are made from a soft and lightweight viscose blend trimmed in lace for a touch of pretty to go with all that comfy. (The set is machine washable and dryer safe.) Several shoppers called out the softness on this set; one reviewer noted, "The fabric is amazingly comfy and the supportive band under the chest is really comfortable as well."

6 This Racerback Lingerie Nightgown With A Truly Supportive Bra LINGERLOVE Plus Size Eyelash Lace Babydoll With Underwire Cups This gorgeous sheer racerback nightgown is made from silky mesh, with eyelash lace on the underwire cups, hem, and back panel. Both shoulder straps are fully adjustable on either side, and the back band features a wide triple hook and eye closure. It also comes with a matching G-string. One Amazon shopper was pleased to report, "Looks and fits just as nice as it does on the model. Good bust support as well. Comfortable with good fabric!" The delicate fabric on both nightie and underwear will prefer hand washing, however, as another reviewer confirmed. "fit great, comfortable, I bought a second one. Hand wash though! I put the first one in a lingerie bag and washed it, but the underwire came out."

7 A Versatile Organic Cotton Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra TREELANCE Open Back Yoga Bodysuit Although not technically pajamas, this lounge-worthy cotton bodysuit has a flexible open back and thin shelf bra you'll barely feel. You can adjust the shoulder straps for just the right fit, and customers reported the open back stayed in place surprisingly well. It's a pricier option, but you're paying for high-quality organic fibers and a versatile loungewear piece you can actually go out in (sometimes coffee can't wait!). "It's stretchy/durable enough for yoga, but the organic cotton is so luxuriously soft it's nice just to lounge around in! I even like to throw a big sweater over it and wear it out on the town cause it's cuuuuute," one fan raved.

8 This Flowy Loungewear Top With A Built-In Bra That Goes With Any Sleep Short 32 DEGREES Cooling Shirred Shelf Bra Cami This floaty loungewear top with a shelf bra and soft molded cups is light and airy on sticky days (or nights). "I bought this as a lounging/pajama shirt and I love it! It feels soft, supportive, and it is very loose [...] in the waist area," one reviewer shared. Subtle shirring adds a delicate accent, and the polyester blended fabric has four-way stretch for comfort. Despite being built with comfort in mind, the blend of performance features with a feminine style you could actually get away with wearing this top for so many different occasions — from hot yoga to a casual night out. Grab these affordable, lace-trimmed cotton sleep shorts to make a cute warm weather pajama set for your casual nights in.