There’s Even More Ways To Wear Pandora’s Popular Charms Now

Over twenty years on from the creation of Pandora’s first charm bracelet – the now seminal Pandora Moments bracelet – the Danish brand is branching out in new and exciting ways to wear their beloved charms.

Dubbed the “Wearing Occasions” collection, the concept is as simple as it is elegant, extending the potential of charms beyond wrists and onto necks, ears, and beyond. Think earrings and necklaces, but also bag chains, key rings, and charm holders. True to form, it builds on Pandora’s tradition of collecting, curating, and communicating something deep and meaningful.

“We tell our personal stories through our charms and how we wear them,” say Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s VP creative directors. “These new unique styles take our charms to unexpected places.”

Of course, it is all about how you wear them. For inspiration, the Danish jewellery brand has enlisted three new “muses” to join the likes of Georgia May Jagger, Larsen Thompson, and Tasya van Ree, who have been Pandora ambassadors since 2019. Among the starry new faces are Gossip Girl star Evan Mock, model and diversity champion Precious Lee, and model and artist Cici Xiang.

“I bought myself a Pandora bracelet years ago while I was in Paris during Easter,” Xiang tells me, referring to her most treasured piece of jewellery. “I had dreamed of visiting Paris for so long, so when I got there I decided to gift myself a bracelet with a lovely Eiffel Tower charm on it.”

With more charms added since, Xiang – who prefers gold over silver or rose gold – dons her charms like wearable works of art. “It has become a personal diary,” she explains, pointing out the milestone charms as well as the everyday moments she chooses to mark. “I bought a twenty-first celebration dangle charm for my birthday, a lovely cat dangle charm when I adopted my kitten, and a letter C charm [for Cici] too. I enjoy mixing them on my bracelet for different moods and events.”

Events and travel may be in short supply of late with the pandemic, but the art history graduate and former model maintains a rather positive outlook as the world opens back up. In 2019 she set up her own non-profit art education project, CforABC, which aims to make art more approachable. “I’m looking forward to learning more about Chinese contemporary art and its market and to delivery more art knowledge to my fans,” she explains.

In the meantime though, and inspired by the launch of the new collection, I asked her to share her favourite pieces and style tips on how to wear.

Her Go-To Hoops Charm Hoop Earrings Pandora £55 See On Pandora “I love the hoop earrings and have all three colours. They are so chic, even without charms added, but I also like how you can change it up easily. I can put up to three charms on each.”

A Sexy Touch Small Bag Charm Holder Pandora £50 See On Pandora “Sometimes, instead of wearing earrings, I put my new charm holders on jeans which looks very sexy.”

A Charming Tip Medium Bag Charm Holder Pandora £60 See On Pandora “And if I’m not wearing jeans, I like the bag charm holder too which is a delight.”

Her Most Charmed Possession Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet Pandora £60 See On Pandora “I like this bracelet because it is super chic and it fits all styles and clothes.”

A Minimalist Memento Matte Blue Murano Glass Charm Pandora £25 See On Pandora “I like the minimal look of murano, and this charm comes in a number of different colours.”

Her Star Wars Fave Star Wars™ Grogu™ Charm Pandora £45 See On Pandora “I am huge Star War fan, so the Grogu charm is a must-have in my book.”