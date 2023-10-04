As you may already well know, Bustle reader, nipples have been all over red carpets, runways, and streets in the past couple of years. A-list celebs like Florence Pugh and Kendall Jenner have consistently been freeing the nipple; Their stylish ensembles shining a much-needed light on the 2012 movement and the need for bodily autonomy.

The fashion industry as a whole has been at the forefront of this beat, and the most recent fashion month is major proof. While the New York, London, and Milan Fashion Week legs were rife with risqué moments, no event nor city had the most concentrated number of freed nipples than the French capital this past Paris Fashion Week.

Nipples Were All Over The Runway

At PFW, major fashion houses led the charge with intentionally dramatic (and revealing) creations that went beyond the norm. Think: decadent textures, expert dyeing, and intricate embellishments.

Valentino, the label that famously created Pugh’s now-infamous pink sheer dress, took to unexpected — but still see-through — fabrications. This season, instead of reaching for frothier fabrics like tulles and flowy chiffons, the Italian label showed metallic net dresses, laser-cut looks, and intricately-embellished numbers. The inventive fabric choices added an artsy feel to the body-baring trend.

Other fashion institutions, including Mugler, also updated the bare look by playing with texture. The label sent models down the catwalk in transparent pieces seemingly made out of plastic fringe.

Several models were also outfitted in translucent resin body plates that looked more like sculptural works of art than actual clothes.

Even Hermès joined in on the nip-forward fun, with sheer knits that featured intricately woven patterns. The cherry red styles (already a big fall trend) were particularly riveting.

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, designers leaned into fully diaphanous looks, choosing more traditional sheer materials that fully exposed the nipples below. Coperni and Saint Laurent for example, sent fully translucent clothes down the catwalk.

Even Street Style Stars Freed The Nip

Of course, runways weren’t the only places that evidenced posh, see-through ensembles. Street-style stars and front-row attendees expertly tapped into the fashion zeitgeist, turning out in their best, most risqué looks.

See-through dresses were the resounding favorite for sheer street styling. Looks were often accentuated by fully-visible underwear and a statement accessory of some kind.

More Nippy Fashion Month Moments

While Paris was the barest of them all, the rest of fashion month was punctuated by plenty of headline-making moments of the sheer variety.

Naomi Campbell, for example, took the daring style to the runways when she launched her PrettyLittleThing collab during NYFW. While in Milan, Gucci debuted their own revealing designs that broke the internet.

Of course, celebrities joined in on the freed-nip fun. Emily Ratajkowski and Doja Cat, who are both huge advocates of the look, attended several events in various breast-forward ensembles.

To say that the Spring 2024 fashion season was the nippliest in history is an understatement.